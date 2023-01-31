It’s the end of an era for an iconic hot dog joint that graced Lehigh Street for about a half century in Allentown. Owners of Willy Joe’s, 2407 Lehigh St., took to the business’ Facebook page Wednesday to let the public know they would be closing sometime at the end of April. While the overall business has been in existence since 1945, current owners Matt Wursta and Richard Hirst have owned it for the last 40 years. They plan to keep in operation their other location at 446 N. 15th St. in the city.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO