City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s office has issued a CODE BLUE designation for the remainder of the week. According to a press release, due to overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and wintry weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton is declaring a CODE BLUE for […]
Wind Chill Advisory issued in parts of Northeast PA for Friday & Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for several counties across Northeast Pennsylvania for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Cold temperatures and strong winds will lead to dangerous wind chills and the risk of hypothermia and frostbite if proper precautions are not taken. Here is a look at the advisory area, the difference between various wind chill alerts, and the alert text from the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Area Regional Police Marks 1 Month Serving the Community
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One month into serving five communities, the Wyoming Area Regional Police force has hit the ground running. The police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West Pittston. The force will soon be taking over former Pennsylvania...
Black Scranton Project kicks off Black History Month
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Black Scranton Project held a kickoff event for Black History Month. They invited the community for food and music and to check out the space. The CEO, Glynis Johns, said they have a couple of events planned throughout the month that anyone can join.
Plans for 10-mile Wyoming Valley Run
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — The Wyoming Valley Run hosted a launch event on Wednesday to announce upcoming plans for a new 10-mile race. The event took place at the Tomato Bar and Bistro in Pittston. The race will benefit 5 local charities. This event aims to make the...
Coney Island Texas Lunch celebrates 100th anniversary
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The restaurant Coney Island Texas Lunch in Scranton is celebrating its 100th anniversary!. The restaurant first opened up in Lackawanna County back in 1923. In honor of the 100th year, the restaurant's owner announced they'll be having special giveaways and vouchers all throughout...
Wilkes-Barre City notified of recommended levee system accreditation by USACE
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced today that it has received notice that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed the Semi-Qualitative Risk Assessments (SQRA) for the Wilkes-Barre City - Hanover Township levee system. The USACE has now recommended that the levee system...
Pittston Area on a mission
Pittston Area is on as mission and so far they are right on target. The defending Wyoming valley conference division 1 champs have dominated the league again winning 19 or 20 games. Kallie Booth, Pittston Area Senior says, “We all came together at the end of the season, and we...
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
Are Traditional Snow Days a Thing of the Past?
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Schools have to decide whether to open their doors when temps drop dangerously low or when storms roll in. But with today's technology and alternative learning options are school snow days a thing of the past?. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spent the day looking into how...
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Queen Bee Boutique opened in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL COUNTY(WOLF) — Previously in Schuylkill Haven, Queen Bee Boutique moved and is fully opened for the community in Pottsville. Queen Bee owner calling the city up and coming, and looking forward to flourishing here with her business. The owner started her establishment in March of 20-19, managing to...
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Iconic Lehigh County hot dog joint closing after half century. Here’s when to grab a last bite.
It’s the end of an era for an iconic hot dog joint that graced Lehigh Street for about a half century in Allentown. Owners of Willy Joe’s, 2407 Lehigh St., took to the business’ Facebook page Wednesday to let the public know they would be closing sometime at the end of April. While the overall business has been in existence since 1945, current owners Matt Wursta and Richard Hirst have owned it for the last 40 years. They plan to keep in operation their other location at 446 N. 15th St. in the city.
New hotel opens in Schuylkill County
Friday was the grand opening of the Bischoff Inn. It's located in Tamaqua at the site of Bischoff Conrad Planing Mill in Schuylkill County. A ribbon cutting was held for the boutique hotel. Renovation funding was supported by Tamaqua’s City Revitalization and Improvement Zone.
Emergency work starts on I-80 retaining wall with ‘severe’ cracks
The state Department of Transportation is starting emergency work this month on four panels of a larger 70-year old retaining wall that supports four lanes of I-80 near the Delaware River. The wall — located on an “S-curve” section of I-80 east — is out of sight of drivers along...
Police: Man robbed special needs person on transit bus
HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man was arraigned Wednesday on charges he followed and robbed a man on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus on Lee Park Avenue last year. Matthew E. Lange, 36, of Regal Street, got onto the bus near Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, and sat near...
State police looking for missing teen last seen in the Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen girl they say was last seen in Northampton County. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen Sunday night in Bath borough, troopers from the Lehighton barracks said Wednesday. Gibb is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 85 pounds, with...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
Accountant sentenced to probation for misusing Hazleton area non-profit funds
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A certified public accountant in the Greater Hazleton Area was sentenced today for stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit organization. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said he was limited under guidelines...
