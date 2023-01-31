ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Michael Franti & Spearhead playing Artpark in June

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPHtL_0kXZTDdR00

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Franti & Spearhead’s “Big Big Love Tour” will make a stop at Artpark Amphitheater on June 21.

The show is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start time with gates at 5. Tank and the Bangas are set to open. Tickets go on sale this Friday and range from $41 to $61. For tickets and more information, click here.

Franti & Spearhead were most recently in Western New York for last year’s Borderland Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

The band joins artists such as Young the Giant, Buddy Guy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Mt. Joy, on Artpark’s summer lineup for 2023.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Nickel City Comic Con to return after four-year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickel City Comic Con is back in downtown Buffalo this summer after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-proclaimed largest pop culture celebration in Buffalo is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 2 at the Buffalo Convention Center. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Katana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, we met Katana! She is a 4-month-old shepherd mix who loves tummy rubs! She is available for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. For more information on how you can bring this cuddly pup home, click here or view the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

The Guild Eyewear Studio hosts eyewear drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Guild Eyewear Studio is hosting a drive to collect eyeglasses and sunglasses. Dr. Ashley Szalkowski, The Guild Eyewear Studio owner, joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss the drive. All donated eyewear will go to patients in Monkey Jungle in the Dominican Republic. For more information click here and/or view […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Luke Bryan coming to Darien Lake in June

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Bryan will be bringing “Country on Tour” to Darien Lake this summer. Bryan will be performing at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 16, featuring special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock. The tour kicks off on June 15 in Syracuse. Tickets go on sale […]
DARIEN CENTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bisons announce promotion schedule, ticket flash sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of the 2023 season, the Buffalo Bisons have announced the first wave of promotions and events as well as a ticket flash sale. The team will have 13 Friday night games with fireworks, as well as Buffalo summer staples in Star Wars Night on June 3 as well as Independence […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Auto Show 2023: live interviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Jordan Norkus and Dave Greber spent Thursday evening at the Buffalo Auto Show with a round of live interviews. News 4 at 4: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns and NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan News 4 at 5: President at NFADA Paul Stasiak and Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy