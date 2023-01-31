Michael Franti & Spearhead playing Artpark in June

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Franti & Spearhead’s “Big Big Love Tour” will make a stop at Artpark Amphitheater on June 21.

The show is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start time with gates at 5. Tank and the Bangas are set to open. Tickets go on sale this Friday and range from $41 to $61. For tickets and more information, click here.

Franti & Spearhead were most recently in Western New York for last year’s Borderland Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.

The band joins artists such as Young the Giant, Buddy Guy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Mt. Joy, on Artpark’s summer lineup for 2023.

