4d ago
A prime example of the democratic party and their horrible decisions. Their plan to turn Minnesota into California is right on track. Taxes, more taxes, and catering to everyone except Minnesota citizens. pathetic.
knsiradio.com
House Public Safety Committee Debates Gun Control Measures Friday
(KNSI) — Gun control is on the docket today for the Minnesota House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. Among the items up for discussion are the following:. House File 396, which would require a locking device be required for each firearm transfer and safe storage of guns and ammunition and criminal penalties for violators.
knsiradio.com
State Auditor Calls For More Rigorous Grant Oversight
(KNSI) — Staff from the Office of the Legislative Auditor released a report this week on breakdowns that could have led to the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal. Since the 1970s, there have been requirements in place for state agencies issuing grants to monitor the awards to prevent abuse. They were written by the Department of Administration’s Office of Grant Management. Individual agencies are given some latitude to create rules to achieve OGM’s goals.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF WELL INTERFERENCE COSTS RESULTING FROM THE 2021 DROUGHT
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators, and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought. As part of a relief package to address the impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Receives $147,000 from HUD to Address Homelessness
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is among 46 communities across the country sharing in $315 million as part of a first-of-its-kind package from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive grants and vouchers to address homelessness in rural communities. The St. Cloud/Central Minnesota Continuum of Care received...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Minnesota Passes CROWN Act, Prohibiting Discrimination Against Natural Hair
The naturalistas of Minnesota are sending praise to its state’s Senate after it passed the CROWN Act on Thursday. The act will prohibit discrimination based on natural hair. The CROWN Act also encompasses the characterization of race under the Minnesota Human Rights Act to comprise all hairstyles and textures.
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
kfgo.com
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Community Leaders Invited to Official Juneteenth Designation Signing Friday
(KNSI) — Two community leaders in St. Cloud will be in St. Paul when Governor Tim Walz signs a bill designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday. Higher Works Collaborative CEO and Founder Pastor James Alberts and Director of Operations Buddy King will be at the ceremony. King spoke with KNSI News minutes after getting the call. “It’s a really big deal that Higher Works Collaborative gets to stand next to the governor on one of the biggest and most amazing opportunities to put something that’s for black people into legislation. And allow that same opportunity, like the Fourth of July.”
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
