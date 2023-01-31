Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile. Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be. The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
New FOX 10 News Mardi Gras float celebrates WALA 70 years of broadcasting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re lucky -- part of the fun during carnival season -- is riding on a float. FOX 10 has had a float for years -- that just underwent a major overhaul. Our Lee Peck has been following the progress the last couple of months and has the big reveal!
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
WALA-TV FOX10
February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Safety preps underway ahead of kick off to Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The barricades are out -- the concession stands ready to open -- and Mardi Gras set to return to the Port City. The Conde Cavaliers will roll in less 24 hours getting the party started -- but this year is not without concerns. “My hopes for...
Family and friends host ride in honor of motorcyclist who died on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road. A line of motorcycles filed out of a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Aqualyn Kennedy discusses the Women of Impact Campaign
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Aqualyn Kennedy visited the FOX10 News Studios. She sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the Women of Impact Campaign and share her personal survivor story and advocacy. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
WALA-TV FOX10
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
WALA-TV FOX10
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee. The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday weather!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
WALA-TV FOX10
Speed Cooking 101
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new year is well underway, and families are settling back into their seemingly chaotic routines. Between kids being back in school, after school sports in full swing and the everyday hustle of long to-do lists and endless tasks in front of us… It’s time to buckle up for another busy season and look for ways to save time.
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
utv44.com
Brookley by the Bay masterplan finalized
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile's Brookley by the Bay dreams will soon become reality. Today, the city unveiled its final master plan for the new 98 acre waterfront park, for everyone to see. They have a lot of exciting things planned! With amenities like an amphitheater, boardwalks, picnic, and sand volleyball areas, walking trails and even a kayak launch, having something for everybody.
