Greenville, NC

Wanted murder suspect captured in Eastern NC

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday.

Raven Williams was captured, arrested, and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was found at an apartment complex in Greenville.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Washington County. A warrant for first-degree murder was served on her and she was being held with no bond in the Washington County Detention Center.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the Pea Ridge area of the county. They found a man who had been shot and died. His name and connection with Williams have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office LT. Guy Cayton 252-793-2422 or NCSBI 919-662-4500.

