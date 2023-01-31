February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!

