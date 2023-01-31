Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Alaska educators voice support for proposed $1,000 funding increase per student
Teachers, school administrators and elected officials spoke in favor of increased education funding at a Senate Education Committee meeting Wednesday. The committee has introduced Senate Bill 52 to raise the base student allocation, or BSA — that’s the amount of money per student that school districts get from the state — by $1,000.
ktoo.org
Alaska public safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
ktoo.org
Alaska Corrections head says 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 were ‘too many’
Alaska’s Department of Corrections commissioner told legislators Wednesday that the 18 in-custody deaths in 2022 – seven of which were a result of suicide – were high. “That is too many. I absolutely know that,” Jen Winkelman said while giving an overview of the department to the House Judiciary Committee. “They are somebody’s brother, they are somebody’s sister, they are somebody’s family member.”
ktoo.org
Thursday, Feb 2: Culture Rich Conversations with the NAACP
February is Black History Month! On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are having a conversation with the Anchorage chapter of the NAACP! Host Christina Michelle and her guests from the NAACP discuss the inception of the Anchorage chapter, the importance of getting out the vote as well as the goals they hope to achieve this year!
Comments / 1