Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius Parade forecast
LOGANSPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for the Krewe of Aquarius parade in Logansport on this Saturday evening. Mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 40s to the 50s can be expected. Enjoy!
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun as the crowd...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for Dogwood Subdivision
BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 in Bossier Parish has declared a boil advisory for the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury. The water system experienced a water main break on Pine Haven Lane, south of Dogwood Trail. As a result...
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
KTBS
Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
KTBS
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
ktalnews.com
Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
KTBS
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
KSLA
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
KTBS
Renovation to Marshall High School estimated to cost $36M
MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday. The school board heard from...
Comments / 0