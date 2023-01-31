ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

KTBS

Krewe of Aquarius Parade forecast

LOGANSPORT, La. - Nice weather is forecast for the Krewe of Aquarius parade in Logansport on this Saturday evening. Mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 40s to the 50s can be expected. Enjoy!
LOGANSPORT, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun as the crowd...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for Dogwood Subdivision

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 in Bossier Parish has declared a boil advisory for the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury. The water system experienced a water main break on Pine Haven Lane, south of Dogwood Trail. As a result...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Freezing rain today, Flood Watch in effect through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning! We have some changes to the winter weather outlook as freezing rain is expected to develop later this morning and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area

A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home

SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Ice threat increasing later today and tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
LOGANSPORT, LA
KTBS

Renovation to Marshall High School estimated to cost $36M

MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday. The school board heard from...
MARSHALL, TX

