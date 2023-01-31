ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple in Columbia. According to Pontentate Jeff Snipes, the Jamil Temple, on Jamil Road is once again hosting the Circus for several performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Ring Master Tim Teague says that The Royal Hanneford...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Subway adding meat slicers to every shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires. According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is going red with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease. The City hosted its annual “Go Red for Women Day” at...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police investigating email threat at Meadow Glen Middle school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is at Meadow Glen Middle school investigating a email threat. For precaution, Meadow Glen Elementary school and Northside Christian Academy school have been placed on secure. Officers are on all Lexington One campuses. Authorities say all students and faculty are safe inside...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD searches for duo wanted in connection to attempted murder

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help locating and identifying two people they say are wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder. Columbia Police say the duo, captured in these surveillance images were with each other at the Baymont Inn & Suites along Zimalcrest Drive in the Northeast part of the city January 23, 2023. Police say while the man and woman were there, the man is accused of shooting into one of the rooms at the hotel while someone was inside.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man struck and killed by train

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC

