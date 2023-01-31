Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help locating and identifying two people they say are wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder. Columbia Police say the duo, captured in these surveillance images were with each other at the Baymont Inn & Suites along Zimalcrest Drive in the Northeast part of the city January 23, 2023. Police say while the man and woman were there, the man is accused of shooting into one of the rooms at the hotel while someone was inside.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO