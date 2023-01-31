Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – This weekend will be a circus at the Jamil Temple in Columbia. According to Pontentate Jeff Snipes, the Jamil Temple, on Jamil Road is once again hosting the Circus for several performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Ring Master Tim Teague says that The Royal Hanneford...
Subway adding meat slicers to every shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Subway sandwich shops are making a big change! They are adding automatic meat slicers to every restaurant. Instead of using pre-sliced meats at its locations, the slicing will soon be done in front of customers. Subway CEO John Chidsey says he believes customers will have a...
Midlands Military Matters: Three generations of soldiers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Four generations of a family have become Army soldiers after training at Ft. Jackson. Today, Chantz Husted graduated while Mom, Col. Robin Husted and Dad, Lt. Col. Patrick Husted watched with pride. Chantz’s Grandfather also trained at Ft. Jackson.
Tyler Ryan speaks with William Starrett about the famous story of love and tragedy
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) The Columbia City Ballet’s Artistic Director William Starrett joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the Romeo and Juliet performances Saturday at the Koger Center. Starrett says that not only with the ballet company be part of the performance, but the full South...
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires. According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.
American Heart Association: National Wear Red Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is going red with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease. The City hosted its annual “Go Red for Women Day” at...
Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing! During tomorrow night’s drawing $700 million is up for grabs. The cash prize for the drawing is valued at $375.7 million making it the sixth largest jackpot in the games history. If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, you...
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Lexington Police investigating email threat at Meadow Glen Middle school
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is at Meadow Glen Middle school investigating a email threat. For precaution, Meadow Glen Elementary school and Northside Christian Academy school have been placed on secure. Officers are on all Lexington One campuses. Authorities say all students and faculty are safe inside...
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
CPD searches for duo wanted in connection to attempted murder
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help locating and identifying two people they say are wanted in connection to an Attempted Murder. Columbia Police say the duo, captured in these surveillance images were with each other at the Baymont Inn & Suites along Zimalcrest Drive in the Northeast part of the city January 23, 2023. Police say while the man and woman were there, the man is accused of shooting into one of the rooms at the hotel while someone was inside.
Update: Lexington Police identify suspect in alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says one of the suspects who allegedly shoplifted from Ulta Beauty has been identified. The duo took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The woman in the light-colored clothing has been identified say Police. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan...
Police: Man struck and killed by train
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
