Jordan Spieth says his cliff shot at Pebble could have been worse ... but not for the reason you think
PEBBLE BEACH — He is most comfortable when he’s uncomfortable. Jordan Spieth’s words, not ours, about himself and his game, although the man took that motto to the extreme in Monterey last season. For those who missed it—and if you have, we direct you to the video—Spieth defied science and gravity and mortality in hitting an approach off a bluff at Pebble Beach’s eighth hole, a sentence that may be wild to the uninitiated, yet perfectly encapsulates the experience of watching Spieth play golf.
4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Viktor Hovland's AT&T Pebble Beach playing partner is a match made in (fast food) heaven
It was less than a year ago when Viktor Hovland charmed golf fans and media with an answer about turning pro and having some real money in his pocket for the first time. He wasn't thinking about buying flashy cars or flying private planes, but rather being able to splurge on . . . Chipotle. Yep, Chipotle.
Asian Tour follows LIV's lead, allows golfers to wear shorts during tournament rounds
The LIV golfers competing in this week's Saudi International should feel right at home after the Asian Tour relaxed a longstanding rule about long pants. Starting this week, Asian Tour players are allowed to wear shorts during tournament rounds. And it's a move that was directly affected by LIV Golf's decision to do the same last September.
Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained
All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
Golfers play through after 'slithery surprise' emerges from cup
A foursome at a Sydney golf course on Thursday encountered an unusual hazard in the form of a red-bellied black snake tucked inside the second hole. As the golfers began to size up their putts, the venomous reptile emerged from the cup and slithered across the green. But the snake did not leave, prompting a slight rules change for the foursome and following groups.
NASCAR Won’t Let Rain Ruin Its Oval-Racing Fun Anymore
Is there anything worse than a rain delay in sport? It’s so disappointing when a soccer match is abandoned because the referee decides the pitch is too waterlogged. Or in tennis, there’s nothing like the sight of a grounds team rushing onto the court to cover it over and shield it from the deluge. Now, NASCAR is looking to put a stop to similar delays of its own with a new wet weather pack that could be used at some races on the calendar.
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
Planet Fitness genius practices putting with weights; is this the future of golf fitness?
Sometimes the biggest ideas come from where you least expect them. Martin Luther’s 95 theses nailed to a door, Post-it Notes accidentally being made when developing a super-strong adhesive and now this random guy using weights at a local gym to practice putting. @jteasgolf He is HIM #golf #fyp...
Pebble Beach makes 8th hole safer after Spieth's daring shot
Jordan Spieth's daring second shot over a cliff at the eighth hole in last year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be harder to replicate this year after an adjustment that Gary Young, the PGA Tour's chief referee for this week, illustrated to ESPN.
Sounds like Cam Smith got down to business (literally) during the offseason getting his LIV team set for Year 2
With his mullet and his offseason longer than they’ve ever been, Cameron Smith cut a relaxed figure as he sat in the press conference Wednesday at the Saudi International. The Florida-based Australian had the air of someone who had gotten exactly what he had craved for years: some extended downtime in his homeland with family and friends. That, and a large, guaranteed-money contract, were the reasons why the reigning Open champion left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last year.
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
7 new low-handicap irons to add distance and work the ball | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
How a mini-tour pro turned a 2022 exemption at Pebble Beach into the week of his career—and the journey ever since
In golf, as in life, you take your victories where you can find them. Enter Mark Baldwin, play-the-world touring pro. Enter his entourage, on this particular Saturday, at Pebble Beach, one year ago. Baldwin’s friend and caddie, Ryan French, patron saint of Monday qualifiers wherever they may be. Peter...
Caddie Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing at Pebble Beach
An amateur's caddie reportedly collapsed on the 11th hole and was rushed to the hospital.
Stress is ruining your putting. A top putting coach explains what to do about it
The list of LPGA Tour players Gareth Raflewski has worked with is long, and includes four World No. 1’s: Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and Yani Tseng. So when he has something to say about putting, it’s worth listening to. Raflewski took to his Instagram account to share an interesting explanation for why you’re missing must-make putts. It has to do with your ability to read greens under pressure.
How to keep power from backfiring on you
Golf, at the moment, continues to have an obsession with distance and, in many ways, for good reason. With the rise of advanced statistics on the PGA Tour, we've found that more distance is one of the most beneficial things professional players can do for their game. It's a stable skill that doesn't vary much from year to year, and even if it comes at the expense of hitting more fairways, it's usually worth it.
Why the PGA Tour is playing 'preferred lies' at Pebble Beach even though it's not raining
The sun is out today on the lovely Monterey Peninsula, making for a beautiful day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a tad chilly, sure, but compared to the frigid temperatures in the Northeast and other places, it's hard to complain about a high of 60 degrees on Feb. 2. Seriously, we don't want to hear any complaining.
Rules Review: What exactly is an embedded ball?
Pardon the pun, but when it comes to determining what is and isn't an embedded ball, the Rules of Golf has gone soft and mushy. What we mean is the applicable rule regarding such situations was revised a few years ago to make it more user friendly. Before we get...
2023 drivers buying guide: 5 drivers for every golfer type
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking down some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to...
