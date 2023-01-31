Read full article on original website
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
Peacock Exec Defends Recent Young Adult Series Cancellations
Peacock has made headlines for a number of surprising cancellations lately, with the relatively-new streaming service axing some surprising high-profile shows. Among them are two projects from The Vampire Diaries alum Julie Plec — a new take on the YA franchise Vampire Academy, which wrapped its first season last year, as well as an in-development adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Dead Day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, spoke about the cancellation of both shows, and attributed the decision to an inability to capture their target young adult demographics.
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
The Flash Showrunner Says Grant Gustin "Will Always be The Flash" For Some
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is operated, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has definitely turned things around. One of the films that has been a topic of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out what to do with the film. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Weirdly enough, The CW's The Flash will wrap up its final season around the time the film is released. Some fans will still have an opinion on who is the best Scarlet Speedster and it seems that the showrunner of the series already threw his pick in the ring. In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Grant Gustin is his favorite Flash.
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek Teases Tense Showdown Between Vax, Vex, and Syldor
ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new clip from Prime Video's hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, which shows a tense conversation between the members of Vox Machina and Ambassador Syldor, who happens to be the father of Vax and Vex. The scene appears in an upcoming episode of The Legend of Vox Machina that will debut on Prime Video this Friday. In the clip, Vox Machina attempts to bargain with Ambassador Syldor (voiced by legendary actor Troy Baker) of the elven city of Syngorn for aid in retrieving a Vestige of Divergence from the Fey Realm. However, Syldor has doubts about the legendary artifact's existence and also his children, whom he considers to be disappointments. You can check out the full clip below.
Marvel Reveals the True Identity of a Major New X-Men Villain
Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.
Sylvester Stallone to Get Kardashian-Style Reality Series on Paramount+
A new reality series will be keeping up with Sylvester Stallone and family on Paramount+. In the same vein as Keeping Up With the Kardashians or MTV's own The Osbournes, MTV Entertainment Studios and the streamer will air The Family Stallone, an eight-episode docu-series about the Rocky star and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The show, which will premiere on Paramount+ in the spring, is Stallone's second high-profile project at the streaming service, which airs his recently renewed hit drama series Tulsa King.
More The CW Executives Depart Company Amid Nexstar Changes
More changes are underway at The CW, following the network's recent acquisition from Nexstar. On Thursday, an update from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Gaye Hirsch, the network's EVP of Development, and Michael Roberts, EVP of Current Programming, are among the latest to be let go. Hirsch had been in her role for 15 years, while Roberts had been with the network for 21 years. While the specifics are unclear, other employees have reportedly been laid off in this new round.
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
2 Fast 2 Furious Legacy Trailer Released
We're taking things back to 2003 for a legacy trailer for 2 Fast 2 Furious. The countdown to the release of the Fast X trailer is upon us, and Universal Pictures is driving the hype train with a new Fast and Furious trailer each day until we reach February 10th. Yesterday brought the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious, the movie that introduced car enthusiasts to Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner and Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The follow-up to that film was 2 Fast 2 Furious, which replaced Vin Diesel with Tyrese Gibson's Roman Pearce. As the legacy trailer demonstrates, 2 Fast 2 Furious welcomed several characters that would play important parts in Fast and Furious moving forward.
SNL: Sarah Paulson Makes Surprise Appearance During Pedro Pascal Episode
It's been well documented for years that The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is very good friends with American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson. The pair have been spotted at events together, even shouted out each other for their friendship, and now they've finally worked on a project together after Sarah made a surprise appearance during the episode of Saturday Night Live that Pascal was hosting. The top of the hour sketch for Pascal's episode began as a school assembly wherein Pascal was revealed to be Mr. Ben, a clear student favorite who was telling them a thing or two about being online.
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
The Walt Disney Company May Begin Selling Movies, Shows to Other Companies
After years of keeping all of Disney's intellectual property as close to home as possible, a Disney source tells Bloomberg that pressure to rein in streaming costs could result in the studio selling movies and shows to other companies. It isn't as radical an approach as it may sound -- many studios produce content, which is then put on the market for the highest bidder to distribute -- but it's a departure for Iger in particular and Disney in general. Even before the advent of streaming and the launch of Disney+, the studio has always liked to control distribution more tightly than most.
Hulu Trends As Netflix Announces Ending Password Sharing
Hulu is trending on social media after Netflix announced that it would be ending password sharing next month. The move has been telegraphed for almost a year now, but a lot of users felt like it would create enough of an uproar that the company would back off. But, alas, people will have to log into their "home network" once a month to continue streaming their favorite shows and movies. Besides the difficulty in enforcing just the plan, a lot of viewers are just upset at the very notion of ending password sharing. As different government officials in the United States have been talking about a recession for a while, and amid layoffs all across different tech companies, making people pay that extra money has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Check out some of the funniest posts reacting to the move right here.
