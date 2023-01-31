ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
richmondobserver

RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Center Square

South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health offers free webinars during American Heart Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is helping raise community awareness about heart health by offering a series of free video webinars about prevention this year. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in South Carolina with more than 11,000 deaths and 75,000 hospitalizations per year.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

