abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
abccolumbia.com
SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
SC prosecutors hone in on Murdaugh interview statement days after murder
The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial enters it second week. The prosecution showed the jury a second interview Murdaugh did with law enforcement a few days after the murders.
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
YAHOO!
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say
A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health offers free webinars during American Heart Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is helping raise community awareness about heart health by offering a series of free video webinars about prevention this year. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in South Carolina with more than 11,000 deaths and 75,000 hospitalizations per year.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
WJCL
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say
Paul Murdaugh sent a Snapchat video to several friends just minutes before he was killed, according to a motion filed by the South Carolina state attorney prosecuting Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former lawyer standing trial starting this week in the…
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
