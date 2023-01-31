ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Man running from police, crashes into Greenville Co. home

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver running from police crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:35 a.m. on Bethel Road in Mauldin.

Troopers said the Mauldin Police Department was attempting a traffic stop on a 2015 Lincoln SUV but the driver didn’t stop.

The driver continued to drive away from police when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the fence in front of the house and then sideswiped the house.

Troopers said the man then ran from the scene.

