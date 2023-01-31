Read full article on original website
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
KTBS
Mansfield woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276. According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed. Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting...
KTBS
Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas adds new board member from Shreveport-Bossier
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) announces the addition of Roy Griggs, president & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald's owner/operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as...
KTBS
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
KTBS
Gaming group to start Diamond Jacks demo late this month
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In a few short weeks, a flurry of construction activity will soon be buzzing at the former Diamond Jacks Casino property. Mayor Tommy Chandler and members of his staff met with Foundation Gaming Group (FGG), the project’s general contractor AnderCorp, and others on the project team on Wednesday for a kick-off meeting to discuss initial details of the future transformation of the casino and hotel.
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun as the crowd...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
KTBS
Spotting the symptoms of heart disease, survivor shares story
SHREVEPORT, La. - Heart disease is the number one killer in America but the symptoms are not always the same. KTBS Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with a survivor about her battle with the disease and what you can do to prevent it.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for Dogwood Subdivision
BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 in Bossier Parish has declared a boil advisory for the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury. The water system experienced a water main break on Pine Haven Lane, south of Dogwood Trail. As a result...
KTBS
American Heart Month: Eating healthy for your heart
SHREVEPORT, La.- February is American Heart Month. In today's Healthwatch we spoke with registered dietician, Courtney Hammons Butts about eating healthy for your heart.
KTBS
Renovation to Marshall High School estimated to cost $36M
MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday. The school board heard from...
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library hosts Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson’s “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk Exhibit”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will host local artist Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson and her self-curated exhibit, “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk,” a history of Black Churches in Shreveport during the month of February as part of its African American History Month Celebration. A grand opening reception...
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Black History Month this February and recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans both locally and nationally. Library programs throughout Caddo Parish will highlight the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” as well as educate and entertain library patrons with little known facts, arts and crafts, movie screenings, workshops and more. Black History Month programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.
KTBS
Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
