WLTX.com
Man who raped, burglarized woman in Harbison area apartment will spend at least 74 years in prison
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 32-year-old man will spend at least 74 years in prison following the home invasion and rape of a woman in her Harbison area apartment. The 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office announced on Friday that Tamar J. Nance was found guilty on all counts against him on Jan. 27, just four days after the trial began.
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
WIS-TV
Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The information raises new questions about the security at the jail. Sheriff Leon Lott said James Oxendine Jr., Jayun Harrison,...
Inmate killed at Richland jail by other inmates, sheriff says many cells don't lock
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says five inmates are responsible for attacking and killing another inmate inside the county jail last week. Lott held a news conference Friday where he gave new details in the death of 29-year-old Antonious Randolph. Randolph was found unresponsive inside a cell at the jail on January 27, six days after his arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.
WIS-TV
Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim. According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.
abccolumbia.com
Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify three men from an incident at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to investigators, on January 29, three men were seen on surveillance camera walking up to the back of the school and climbing onto the roof of the school. Investigators say the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail which landed on the pavement and exploded. They left in a white Sedan.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg man arrested for multiple crimes, faces conspiracy charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Al’jameek Duquan Butler from Orangeburg. Sheriff Summers says Butler has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) as well...
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a shooting incident. Officers said the male is accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on Jan. 23, the female was with the male suspect.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department investigating two morning fires
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is investigating two morning fires. According to the fire department, at around 10:30 am crews responded to a mobile home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins that was on fire. Investigators say the fire started in the bedroom of the home. There were no injuries and the Richland County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
WIS-TV
Deputies: Body found in woods with gunshot wound ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following an autopsy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the suspicious death of a 26-year-old male has been ruled a suicide. Deputies saw the body on Jan. 29, in the woods near an abandoned building at the 1000 block of Bush River Road. Investigators further...
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police investigating email threat at Meadow Glen Middle school
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is at Meadow Glen Middle school investigating a email threat. For precaution, Meadow Glen Elementary school and Northside Christian Academy school have been placed on secure. Officers are on all Lexington One campuses. Authorities say all students and faculty are safe inside...
