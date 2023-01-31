ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County woman missing for nearly week found safe in thicket

By Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
Family members are calling it a miracle.

A St. Lucie County woman who was missing for nearly six days was found alive and is now recovering in a hospital.

Margaret Parramore said the last several days were filled with anxiety after word that a 65-year-old woman was reported missing not far from Parramore's home.

Drones, dogs and detectives canvassed the area in search of the missing woman.

Anxiety turned to disbelief when Parramore's husband called her Sunday night.

He was working on a Jeep at their home just east of U.S. Highway 1 and spotted a pocketbook in the brush.

Margaret Parramore explains how her husband found the missing woman alive in the woods.

"After he spotted her pocketbook, he saw on the medication who it was," Parramore said.

The name was Janie Wilkenson.

Last Tuesday she had gone to the Prima Vista Crossing Shopping Center, located about 3 miles from where she lived, to go to a hardware store to redeem a coupon. She hadn't been seen since then until Parramore's husband located her near the pocketbook.

"He said when I looked more you could see her foot and her knee," Parramore said.

The sheriff's office said there was nothing criminal involved in this case.

Brad Wilkenson said his wife has had some health issues over the years, and that her health may have played a role in this incident as well.

Janie Wilkenson was found alive in this thicket after she was missing for days.

When she was found, she was covered in scrapes and bug bites and her body temperature was dangerously low at just over 90 degrees.

She was trapped in the brush with no food, and a chainsaw had to be used to free her from the thicket.

Parramore said it brought tears to her eyes when she saw the couple reunited.

"I do not know these people, never met them in my life, but I fell in love with both of them instantly," Parramore said.

She also said her husband has been her hero for 25 years.

"I said, 'You know if anybody had to find her, I'm glad you did,'" Parramore said.

Wilkenson's husband said his wife has a long way to go to recover, but he's in a much better place than before and feels like he has a second chance at life.

Related
Click10.com

Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm. Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

