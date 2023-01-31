Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
ComicBook
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
ComicBook
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
ComicBook
The Flash Showrunner Says Grant Gustin "Will Always be The Flash" For Some
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is operated, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has definitely turned things around. One of the films that has been a topic of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out what to do with the film. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Weirdly enough, The CW's The Flash will wrap up its final season around the time the film is released. Some fans will still have an opinion on who is the best Scarlet Speedster and it seems that the showrunner of the series already threw his pick in the ring. In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Grant Gustin is his favorite Flash.
ComicBook
DCU Fan Art Turns Wolfgang Novogratz Into James Gunn’s Superman
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't hold back with their announcement of the first few projects on their DC Studios slate. It was officially announced that a new Batman movie that will feature Bruce and Damien Wayne as Robin called The Brave and the Bold is in development as well as Superman: Legacy and a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Superman: Legacy will feature a new actor in the role as the film will follow a much younger Superman than Henry Cavill's. Fans have been wondering who could play the role and have even put out a bunch of names like Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), David Corenswet (Pearl) and an unknown actor named Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It). One artist has designed a new piece of fan art that shows Novogratz as the Man of Steel and it's something special.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the True Identity of a Major New X-Men Villain
Marvel has finally revealed the true identity of a major new X-Men villain – one who has been operating from the shadows since the "Dawn of X" era began back in 2019!. When Marvel's X-Force (vol. 6) relaunched following the "House of X" reboot event, the book was immediately marked by a darkness in X-Men lore we had not seen before. A global anti-mutant organization called XENO was introduced as the main foe X-Force was battling; that organization's leader was a masked man who was only known by the elaborate peacock sleeve tattoo on his right arm. None of X-Force's operations have managed to bring them closer to apprehending or killing (or even seeing) XENO's mysterious leader – who has, in turn, inflicted some truly horrific pain and suffering on the mutants of Krakoa.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Secret Origin of Avenger Prime
One of the biggest mysteries regarding the Avengers Assemble crossover involved the identity of Avenger Prime. This secret figure assembled a team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse, to take on Mephisto, his Council of Red variants, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. The long-simmer fight finally broke out in Avengers Assemble Alpha before spilling into Jason Aaron's Avengers and the Avengers Forever sister series. While guesses at who Avenger Prime could be ranged from Tony Stark to Kang the Conqueror himself, we found out who he was on the final page of Avengers Forever #13. Now, it's time to learn his secret history.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals First Details on Landmark Fantastic Four #700
Spring will see Marvel celebrate 700 issues of Fantastic Four with a giant-sized issue featuring their longtime nemesis, Doctor Doom. Marvel recently relaunched Fantastic Four with the new creative team of writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. Each issue has focused on a member of Marvel's First Family, and a mystery that's caused a rift between the group. Answers are slowly being revealed, with February's Fantastic Four #4 spilling all of those secrets and bringing the Fantastic Four back together again. Unfortunately, Doctor Doom will also get involved, looking to correct Reed Richards' failure.
ComicBook
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
ComicBook
Robert Kirkman Provides Update on Image United
Image United, the company-wide crossover event comic from Image Comics combining the likes of Spawn, Savage Dragon, Invincible, and Witchblade, among others, has been incomplete for over a decade. Written by Robert Kirkman and featuring artwork by Image's founding partners including Jim Valentino, Marc Silvestri, Rob Liefeld, Erik Larsen, and Todd McFarlane. Issues one and two of the event arrived at the tale end of 2009 with issue three premiering in late 2010 and a zero issue arriving as well. Ever since then, crickets. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview about the anniversary of Invincible, we asked Kirkman if there was any hope of the comic ever getting completed...and his answer doesn't inspire confidence.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
