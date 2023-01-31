Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Jaquan Combs pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 8, 2022, Combs stabbed 21-year-old Bryce Hill in the neck with a knife during an argument in a parking lot on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace in the Town of Cheektowaga. Hill died at the scene and Combs was arrested a short time later.

WKBW

Combs faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15. He remains held without bail.