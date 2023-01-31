ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
LEWISTON, ID
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy