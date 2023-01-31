Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
Sandy Valley man arrested after killing girlfriend during argument, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 62-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend during a dispute in Sandy Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
8newsnow.com
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself. Driver who killed...
‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving high speed, suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
Henderson police release body camera video of Christmas day shooting of burglary suspect
Henderson Police released body camera video Thursday that shows an officer shooting a burglary suspect during a foot chase on Christmas Day.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Metro arrests man in murder of girlfriend
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him in the shooting death of his girlfriend earlier this week. Jesus Navarrette is currently at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces charges of open murder.
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Fox5 KVVU
No one hurt after Henderson school bus crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire and Police departments were dispatched for a school bus crash around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Responders arrived at the scene near West Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive in reference to a Clark County School District bus colliding with an SUV.
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
Student with gun arrested on North Las Vegas middle school campus
A student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School in North Las Vegas, the school's principal said.
