Orrville Public Library February events

The following are events sent for the Orrville Public Library during February.

Children’s CrafternoonOrrville Public Library’s February Crafternoon for kids in grades two-six will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. The project is creating salt-painted snowflakes. Registration is required and can be completed by clicking on the event on the calendar at www.orrville.lib.oh.us or by contacting the Children’s Department at 330-683-1065.

What are you reading?Join Orrville Public Library’s staff on Facebook at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Book Buzz. Participants will share information about books they have been reading. No registration is necessary. Just hop on Facebook to catch the Buzz. For more information, contact the library at 330-683-1065.

February Book ClubDo we really know the people we live with? Hannah Hall quickly learns she didn’t know her new husband all that well. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave is a riveting mystery of a husband’s disappearance. Hannah’s new stepdaughter may hold the key to his true identity and why he really disappeared. Pick up a copy of the book at Orrville Public Library’s Circulation Desk and plan to come to the Book Club on Thursday, Feb. 9, to share thoughts on the book. Come to either the 10:30 a.m. or the 6:30 p.m. gathering. No registration is needed.

Library PodcastGo “Beyond the Shelf” with Orrville Public Library. The new podcast will be Friday. This month the Young Adult section of the library we will be highlighted. The podcast is hosted on anchor.fm. People also can click on the podcast icon in the upper right corner of the library's webpage, www.orrville.lib.oh.us.

Cookbook ClubOrrville Public Library’s Cookbook Club at 6 p.m. Monday will feature “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten. The cookbook has 85 new recipes, many inspired by childhood favorites, but with a new twist. Try the Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions or crispy hash browns made in a waffle iron. There also are the classics of Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas and Boston Cream Pie for dessert. Pick up a copy of the cookbook at the Circulation Desk. Prepare a dish or two from the cookbook to share with others. No registration is necessary.

