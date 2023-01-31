Read full article on original website
Will Man Utd appeal Casemiro's red card?
Erik ten Hag has provided an update on whether Manchester United will appeal the red card shown to Casemiro in Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace.
Erik ten Hag assesses Marcel Sabitzer's Man Utd debut
Marcel Sabitzer debut: Erik ten Hag discusses first impressions of new Man Utd midfielder after first appearance.
David de Gea reveals Man Utd's plan to cope without Casemiro & Christian Eriksen
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has discussed his side's plans to cope in the absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
Man City predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Valverde; Liverpool & Arsenal chase Chiesa
Friday's transfer rumours include Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Federico Valverde, Federico Chiesa, Jude Bellingham & more.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Man Utd to conduct 'own process' after Mason Greenwood charges dropped
Man Utd issue a statement confirming their next steps in the case of Mason Greenwood after the CPS dropped all charges against the 21-year-old.
Can red cards be appealed in the Premier League?
A look at the process of how clubs can appeal red cards in the Premier League
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton
Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Newcastle's fixture list up to Carabao Cup final including Liverpool clash
A rundown of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Predicting the Manchester United lineup to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Sevilla in La Liga.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
The predicted lineup for Newcastle ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham. Bruno Guimaraes is out after his red card against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
Erik ten Hag declines to comment about Mason Greenwood & Man Utd process
Erik ten Hag declines to comment about Man Utd's internal investigation after all police charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
