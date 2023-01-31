Read full article on original website
Will Man Utd appeal Casemiro's red card?
Erik ten Hag has provided an update on whether Manchester United will appeal the red card shown to Casemiro in Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace.
Xavi prepares reward for Barcelona if they beat Sevilla
Barcelona manager Xavi has prepared a reward for his squad should they beat Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
What is a Premier League deal sheet?
A deal sheet can play a crucial part in Premier League transfers. Here's all you need to know.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Kylian Mbappe: Julian Nagelsmann questions 'vague' PSG injury update
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes that PSG's Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face to face them in their upcoming Champions League last 16 tie.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Man City in the Premier League.
James Sands: NYCFC boss addresses future of Rangers loanee
NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing has given a guarded response when it comes to a possible return for Rangers loanee James Sands. Sands made the switch in January 2022 while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still in charge at Ibrox, signing an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option. The United...
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Sean Dyche reveals simple plan that helped Everton beat Arsenal
Sean Dyche has opened up on the back-to-basics tactics he adopted to help Everton seal a vital win over Arsenal in his first game in charge.
PSG 2-1 Toulouse: Player ratings as Ligue 1 leaders hold on for nervy win
Match report & player ratings from PSG 2-1 Toulouse in Ligue 1.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut
Enzo Fernandez handed full Chelsea debut in Premier League clash against Fulham.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Mallorca in La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti offers update on Karim Benzema after injury in Valencia win
Carlo Ancelotti offers an update on Karim Benzema's fitness after he picked up an injury against Valencia.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
