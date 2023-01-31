Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
BBC
Friend shares images of missing Nicola Bulley on day she disappeared
The first images of Nicola Bulley on the day she went missing while walking her dog have been shared with the BBC by one of her friends. The 45-year-old was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Doorbell footage shows her loading...
BBC
Perth shark attack: Teenage girl dies in Swan River
A 16-year-old girl has died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in a river in Western Australia. She was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River, in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, on Saturday. It is believed the girl, from Perth, was riding jet skis with...
BBC
'A blood test saved my life' says young cancer patient
"A simple blood test saved my life," Nella Pignatelli tells the BBC, and she wants others to have one too if they don't feel right. Nella, 24, was diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months ago after feeling fatigued and out of breath when walking, something she passed off as long Covid.
BBC
Tiny kitten saved from Hartlepool recycling plant picking line
A four-week old kitten that survived going through heavy machinery at a recycling plant has been adopted by a member of staff. JB, named after the site in Hartlepool, is believed to have been put into a recycling bin before making her way to the processing centre. She was discovered...
BBC
Accused was not impaired at time of double killing, says psychiatrist
A forensic psychiatrist has told a court he does not believe a mental illness drove a man to kill a mother and her two-year-old daughter. Andrew Innes, 52, denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, saying he was suffering from a steroid-induced psychosis. Innes, from Dundee, admits killing Ms Burke and...
BBC
'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'
When Mexican police raided a self-styled Jewish sect, former members hoped it would spell the end of the group, which has been accused of crimes against children. Instead, the case collapsed and the sect recovered - but not before details about the cloistered community were exposed, including its plans for mass slaughter if outside authorities intervened. One former member, who recently fled, spoke to the BBC about his ordeal.
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
BBC
Six Nations: Scotland's bits and pieces cause Calcutta Cup sensation
After Duhan van der Swerver, to give him his proper name, ran through England like Gulliver among the Lilliputians half an hour into an epic Calcutta Cup, we would have written it in blood that he would never again score a try to rival it. Not in this championship, not in the next, not ever.
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC
Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
BBC
Bobi breaks Guinness World Record for oldest dog ever
A 30-year-old Portuguese dog has been named as the world's oldest ever by Guinness World Records - beating a record that stood for a century. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo - a breed that has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. The previous oldest dog...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mother's partner says she's vanished into thin air
Nicola Bulley's partner has said he is focusing on "staying as strong as I can" for their two daughters, a week after her disappearance. The 45-year-old was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January. A major search for Ms Bulley continues,...
BBC
Murderer who went on run jailed for Tameside drugs turf war shooting
A man who went on the run for four years after murdering a father-of-two in a "drugs turf war" has been jailed. Luke Graham, 31, was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside in June 2018 as children played nearby, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Callum Halpin, 28 and from Manchester, was arrested...
BBC
Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby
Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
BBC
Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years
Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Victim's legacy lives on at steam railway
The family of a railway enthusiast who died when a jet crashed during an air show say his legacy is helping bring a historic train back to life. Graham Mallinson was killed in a tragedy at the 2015 Shoreham Airshow that claimed the lives of 11 men. He had been...
Comments / 0