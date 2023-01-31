ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahzjuan Hawkins, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum, Made Her Epic Return to ‘The Bachelor’

By Nicole Gallucci
 4 days ago

Tahzjuan Hawkins is back, baby! The longtime member of Bachelor Nation, who has been on both The Bachelor

and Bachelor in Paradise , dropped by Season 27 to shoot her shot with Zach Shallcross. And let’s just say her efforts didn’t go according to plan…

Though Hawkins wasn’t originally cast as a contestant on Shallcross’ season, she appeared in Episode 2 alongside fellow Bachelor alums Victoria Fuller (aka Greg Grippo’s girlfriend) and Courtney Robertson to judge Shallcross’ first group date. After the date wrapped, Hawkins surprised everyone — including Shallcross — by crashing his cocktail hour and asking to join his season. Bold move, girl!

So who is Tahzjuan Hawkins? What’s her Bachelor Nation backstory? And have seen the last of Taj on Season 27 of The Bachelor ? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Tahzjuan Hawkins on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise ?
As noted, Hawkins has been on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise before. Bachelor Nation first got to know her when she was a contestant on Season 23 of The Bachelor. Hawkins showed up eager to date lead Colton Underwood, but she was eliminated in Week 1.

Hawkins later returned to screens in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and was eliminated in Week 3. Then she came back again for Season 7 of Paradise , but self-eliminated during Week 2. Long story short, she didn’t have the best time in Paradise !

Hawkins is a 30-year-old from Colorado, though her ABC bio stated she grew up in Houston. An archive of her bio reads: “Tahzjuan grew up in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother and two dogs. She loves reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom. Fun fact: She has a tattoo that says ‘I love bad ideas.'”

To keep up-to-date with Hawkins ahead of The Bachelor , you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram . Per her Instagram bio, she currently resides in Denver and is a woman in tech and a realtor.
Does Zach Shallcross Let Tahzjuan Hawkins on The Bachelor Season 27?
As noted in Decider’s Episode 2 recap , Shallcross’ first group date of the season featured four special guest stars. Rapper and “Big Energy” singer Latto led a crash course on “Bad Bitch Energy” with help from Fuller, Robertson, and Hawkins. Contestants on the group date had to strut the catwalk and tell Zach about a time in their lives when they exuded “Bad Bitch Energy.” All three alum assured the girls they weren’t there to steal their man, but later that night, Hawkins crashed drinks and asked Shallcross if he’d let her join his season. After taking some time to think, he sent Hawkins home and said that her joining the cast wouldn’t be fair to the existing women. A few tearful confessionals later, we said goodbye to Hawkins again. But is that the last we’ll see of her this season? Stay tuned.

New episodes of The Bachelor Season 27 premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

