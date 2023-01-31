ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Explaining Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges, potential prison time

By Marjorie Hernandez
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnfUu_0kXZRrHt00

Alec Baldwin could be behind bars for five years if he’s convicted in the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — but the disgraced actor has vowed to fight the charges .

What charges is Alec Baldwin facing?

Baldwin, 64, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ October 2021 death on the set of the Western film.

The “30 Rock” star, who accidentally fired the fatal shot that killed Hutchins, was charged “in the alternative,” meaning if he’s found guilty, the jury will have to choose between two charges.

How much prison time could he get?

The first charge, involuntary manslaughter, is a fourth-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

The second charge, involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, is also punishable with up to 18 months in prison — but prosecutors tacked on a firearm enhancement to the charge, which would mandate Baldwin spend five years behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwyXL_0kXZRrHt00
Alec Baldwin could potentially face five years in prison over the fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”
Santa Fe County Sheriff
Who else will be charged?

The movie’s rookie armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded the prop gun that Baldwin shot, faces the same charges as the actor.

How have they responded?

Both accused parties have denied responsibility for the 42-year-old mom’s death and slammed the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKzmE_0kXZRrHt00
The disgraced actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.
Jae C. Hong/AP

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Luke Nikas, the lawyer representing Baldwin, told The Post, saying he would “fight these charges, and … win.”

The latest on the film set shooting of Halyna Hutchins

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds,” he said.

Jason Bowles, the lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, told The Post his client “did not commit involuntary manslaughter” and said the DA’s investigation into the shooting was “very flawed.”

Could Baldwin beat the charges?

Los Angeles criminal law defense attorney Lou Shapiro said it’s possible Baldwin could come out on top, especially since he already settled a civil suit over the shooting with Hutchins’ family in October.

He said prosecutors don’t have “an easy sell” for Baldwin “because there were several other people who handled that weapon before him.”

Baldwin’s role as a producer of “Rust” could certainly work against him, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoEBC_0kXZRrHt00
Baldwin’s lawyer told The Post that he will fight the charges and win.
Jim Weber/The New Mexican

“If he was just merely an actor, I don’t know that he would have been charged,” Shapiro said. “I think being a producer of a set imputes a certain amount of responsibility as to what happens on the set.”

Baldwin’s mouthpiece will likely put the blame on Gutierrez-Reed and other crew members as his lawyers could claim the actor hired experts to ensure the set was safe.

“That’s going to be his defense — that those experts had one job, and they didn’t do their job,” Shapiro said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WKRC

Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'

(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
People

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Alec with All 7 Kids as They Strive to 'Be Stronger Parents'

Alec Baldwin's kids piled on him in a sweet photo shared by wife Hilaria Baldwin with a heartfelt caption about their fans' support of them during a difficult time Hilaria Baldwin is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time for their family. Following recent news that husband Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria took a moment to acknowledge what fan support means to her family. "I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy