ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

After 4 years of ‘gentle parenting’ I’m completely burned out

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A mom shared a pressing parenting concern on Reddit recently — and asked for help.

The parenting philosophy known as “gentle parenting” has not been working for her, the concerned mother told the online community — and said she felt like “an emotional punching bag” for her four-year-old child.

“I was not raised by gentle parents and I knew I needed to do better for my kids, so I really latched onto the gentle parenting philosophy ,” a Reddit user known as “mamaearthdumpling” wrote in the parenting subreddit in a post titled, “Gentle parenting burnout.”

The post continued, “I’m now four years into it and I feel so burnt out after four years of validating emotions and being an emotional punching bag for my kid …”

The woman revealed that she’s burned out from “coming up with compromises” and “turning everything into a fun game” — and biting her tongue when her young son “gets hurt doing something I asked him not to do.”

But what is gentle parenting, anyway?

‘Fostering the qualities you want’

It’s made up of four main elements, according to parenting website Verywellfamily.com. The elements of gentle parenting are “empathy, respect, understanding and boundaries.”

Gentle parenting “focuses on fostering the qualities you want in your child by being compassionate and enforcing consistent boundaries,” the site points out.

The parenting style embraces “understanding a child’s feelings at the moment and responding accordingly in a way that is beneficial to the child’s emotional well-being,” Verywellfamily says.

The Reddit poster continued sharing her situation, admitting, “I feel like I just can’t do it anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypHjU_0kXZRn0D00
A woman posted on Reddit that her “gentle parenting” style isn’t working.
Getty Images

She added, “Gentle parenting doesn’t come naturally to me, so every time [her child] yells or screams, I consciously have to work hard not to get triggered myself, and I’m just exhausted.”

Noting that she still admires the philosophy, the mom said that “in a perfect world,” she would love to be a “100% gentle parent.”

She also said she’s beginning to feel “a massive lack of empathy when my child is screaming the house down or [whining] or demanding things from me.”

She said she’s “resorted to raising my voice more often than I like, and threatening him with loss of privileges.”

The Redditor continued, “I would love some advice to get back on track to being the best parent I can be …”

She said she regularly feels “hugely triggered” by her child and is “finding it hard to self-regulate, let alone co-regulate.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Redditor for additional comment.

Wanted to ’do better’

One California-based expert said that if a parent isn’t taking care of her own mental health first, then parenting willpower “will only last so long.”

“Just like this Reddit mom, I wanted to ‘do better’ for my children when I became a parent 14 years ago,” Stef Tousignant, a former nanny and a parenting expert for Parentdifferently.com, told Fox News Digital in an email.

“But unlike her,” she continued, “as a professional nanny I already had a decade of caregiving under my belt.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LrDJf_0kXZRn0D00
‘This is 13 years of raising kids’: Mom makes shocking discovery inside couch

She continued, “No matter the parenting style of the home, I did my job and I did it well — because I went home every night and took care of myself.”

After she became a mother, however, Tousignant was “shocked” by how “triggered” she was by her own kids.

“No longer ‘Mary Poppins,’ I was a raging mess — and I tried every parenting system under the sun to fix it,” she continued.

“Still, nothing changed until I turned the magnifying glass on myself and started caring for my mental health through therapy, mindfulness, physical exercise and sleep,” she also said.

“That’s when things changed,” Tousignant noted — “and gentle parenting became as simple as it professes itself to be.”

Parenting can be exhausting, and it’s “not uncommon” to feel “drained and emotionally overloaded” at times, said one Pennsylvania mental health professional.

“Gentle parenting is based on the idea that we need to let our children become more self-aware and [be able to] self-regulate,” Natalie Bernstein, a psychologist in the Pittsburgh area, told Fox News Digital.

This approach, however, does not mean that parents “engage in a hands-off approach” or “do not need to discipline or guide their children,” she said.

Clear and consistent boundaries can be helpful for all children, Bernstein noted, and can be enforced “while still educating about emotions and allowing the child to express them.”

Bernstein emphasized, “Without structure and discipline, it is easy to cross the line into permissive parenting.”

She also said, “Behaviors such as screaming, whining or demanding are not behaviors that need to be tolerated to be in line with gentle parenting.”

In addition, she said, if the parents are not consistent with this parenting model, “confusion can arise.”

Bernstein said in regard to the Reddit mom, “I would encourage the mother to consider therapy for herself and/or her family in order to feel more balanced and less overwhelmed in the home.”

She said that “there are many research-supported parenting programs that can be effective and can reduce household stress.”

One Michigan-based physician with over 30 years’ experience said discipline is crucial for a child’s development.

“After 32 years of practicing pediatrics and listening to thousands of kids, I can tell you exactly what the parents of strong, happy, well-adjusted kids did,” Dr. Meg Meeker shared with Fox News Digital via email.

These parents “set firm limits” and let the child know that they were in charge — not the child, said Meeker.

“Someone needs to teach boundaries,” she said.

These parents also “always allowed the child to feel what they felt” — but they never allowed those feelings to affect making the right decisions for the child’s best interests, Meeker also said.

These successful parents also understood that “kids feel loved when they have boundaries,” Meeker emphasized.

“Not taking back your authority is cruel to both of you,” said Meeker.

“Gentle parenting means kind parenting — not child-centered, powerless parenting.”

Comments / 15

Chris L
2d ago

Save us all from people too stupid to parent their kids. They choose to raise brats instead of confident respectful kids. Don’t they know kids feel secure with boundaries?

Reply
7
Sue Garb
3d ago

Build an actual relationship of mutual respect with your Child, Parents today are Sooo afraid of speaking Direct truth to their kids.. Goo Goo Gaa Gaa doesn't work. If they respect you, they're more prone to Listen. No hitting, or screaming needed.. Teach them Resilience.

Reply
5
Anubis buttz
4d ago

Taking a more progressive approach to discipline and parenting without corporal punishment only works if you get through to them in the early years and actually treat them and talk to them like humans, instead of children and don't let them indulge in a stream of nonsense. Expecting it to just work out when they get to that age and hope that they can just understand isn't going to pan out. My friends took the opportunity to keep media away from their little one and actually talk to him, as a baby so that he could learn language and learn what behavioral concepts and interaction is like. He is now about 5-6 and is excelling at a high rate. He was making half-way to conversational speech at the age of two with actual full sentences. And no, they are not wealthy at all.

Reply
4
Related
Kendra M.

Woman's husband tells her parents they have to sleep in separate rooms

As our kids grow up, it makes sense to have some house rules when their boyfriends or girlfriends come over. But there is a time to loosen the reins a little bit. Or at least that is what a woman and her husband thought when her parents told them they had to sleep in separate rooms. She took to Reddit (that has sense been deleted) to explain what happened.
New York Post

Dad slammed for complaining the mom of his twins treats him ‘like an ATM’ on maternity leave

A dad of four-month-old twins has been slammed by social media users as a “deadbeat” for complaining that his partner, home on maternity leave, is “always nagging” him for money. The man, named Mark, explained to his friend Jessica that his partner Caitlyn gets parental leave payments. But, they’re a fraction of her old salary, so she can’t afford the couple’s agreement to split expenses 50/50 anymore, let alone pay for all the things the two newborns need. As a result, he whinged to Jessica that Caitlyn is “always nagging him and asking him for his money.” “He said he is afraid that she...
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Mary Duncan

Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy