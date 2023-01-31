ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men treat me so differently — depending on my hair color

By Adriana Diaz
 4 days ago

Blonds really do have more fun!

TikToker Sabrina Sallum , 24, went viral with 1.9 million views after sharing a video discussing how people treated her differently depending on her hair color.

Sallum has dyed her long hair almost every shade imaginable switching it up with black, brown, ginger, blond, pink, purple, green, blue and even bright red.

But Marilyn Monroe was on to something — gentlemen prefer blonds.

“When I was blond I got the most attention from men I’d ever gotten in my whole life,” Sallum said.

She explained that when she was blond she constantly had men sliding in her DMs, making comments about her hair and was asked out on the most dates of her life.

When she did accept her admirers, she claims the men she dated were “very attached” to her blond hair and begged her to keep her light locks whenever she talked about returning to her brunette roots.

“It seemed like they literally just liked me for my blond hair,” Sallum said. While men were infatuated with her and her golden strands, she realized that she had the least girlfriends when she was blond.

Sallum also had “very weird” reactions when she dyed her hair wild and bright colors .

Most men would look right past her when she had bright red hair, but every now and then she would meet someone who was absolutely in love with it.

When she was a ginger she noticed that she didn’t get complimented until after she changed her color to something else. Once the copper hair was gone men would ask why she dyed it noting that the ginger was “so pretty.”

Pink, green and purple all attracted different crowds . Pink brought on compliments from women, green was a favorite of men only and purple was adored by everyone.

Sallum’s personal favorite has been having black hair, which she thinks is “really pretty” but her raven hair didn’t get as much attention as her other hair colors. She also noted that when she had black hair she “was literally used the most by men.”

Now that she has her natural brunette locks, Sallum may not get as much attention as she did when she was bubbly blond, but she’s OK with that. The gentlemen may prefer it — but Sallum does not.

“I feel like I don’t get nearly as much attention as I used to but I’m OK with that because this is my natural hair color so I would rather a guy accept me for this and know that he actually accepts me and who I am than accept blond hair because it’s his kink,” she said.

Comments / 15

jane doh
4d ago

that's a big DUH!! I FOUND THAT OUT YEARS AGO BUT I'M NOT AN ATTENTION SEEKER ON TIC TO K !!!! LOL

Reply
6
Molly & Me
4d ago

Another attention seeking TicToker. Sorry, but you're not all that!!!

Reply
16
