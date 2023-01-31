Manchester United Agree Marcel Sabitzer Loan Deal As Player Travels To Manchester

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Marcel Sabitzer over a loan deal to join the club.

Marcel Sabitzer has been outlined as Manchester United's new signing. The Austrian midfielder is due to travel to Manchester to undergo a medical and sign for the club before the transfer deadline.

A deal that was only opened today is set to be completed following the news of Christian Eriksen's lengthy injury. The Danish international was fouled by Andy Carroll during United's FA Cup tie against Reading.

However, United have acted quickly and have identified Sabitzer as the replacement and the Austrian international is happy to move to Old Trafford. The deal, as stated by David Ornstein is a straight loan.

Ornstein said "Man Utd close agreement to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. 28yo midfielder set to fly in with aim of completing move - straight loan. May be some medical tests but enough info from FCBayern . Board approval sought & granted."

Fabrizio Romano also provided an update, he said "Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer — he has immediately accepted and he wants to work under Erik ten Hag."

"He will be in Manchester later tonight waiting for breakthrough in the talks between Man Utd and Bayern on loan deal."

The player is due in Manchester in the next hours.

