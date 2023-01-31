ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Citrus pest detected in Sonoma County

Traps in a residential area east of Sonoma have confirmed the presence of a new pest that’s a bane for citrus nurseries. Asian citrus psyllid can carry and vector a disease called citrus greening disease, or Huanglongbing, the Sonoma County Department of Agriculture / Weights & Measures today announced Thursday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery hires Jorge Flores as chef

Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923. “Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County restaurant company going gourmet with MooYah burgers

A local fast-food restaurant operator with six locations in Solano, Contra Costa and Yolo counties plans to bring gourmet burger chain MooYah Burgers, Fries & Shakes to the North Bay. Fairfield-based Bay Valley Development is set to open the restaurant at 251 Pittman Road in the Cordelia Junction area of...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County Library promotes its interim director for role

Erika Thibault is the new director for Sonoma County Library, which spans 12 regional libraries, two community libraries, a mobile library and multiple special collections. “I am delighted to continue working with Erika,” said Deborah Doyle, chair of the organization. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs. She was clearly the strongest candidate in our nationwide executive search.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store

One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

SMART receives additional $34 million through state during a week of good news for the passenger train

In seven days, the North Bay’s passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy group, freeing up Bay Area bridge toll dollars that includes $40 million for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit.
HEALDSBURG, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Bricoleur Vineyards adds Bob Cabral as co-winemaker

Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur Vineyards’ winemaking team as co-winemaker. The Sonoma County winery is located near Windsor just south of Healdsburg in Russian River Valley. It released its first vintage in 2017. “Since our first vintage of wine in 2017, it has always been...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Longtime winemaker at Napa Valley’s Freemark Abbey to retire

Winemaker Ted Edwards has announced his retirement after 42 years from Freemark Abbey in Calistoga. Edwards announced in 2020 he was stepping into a emeritus role and that Kristy Melton would be working with him and take over the winemaker’s role. He began his career as an assistant winemaker...
CALISTOGA, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....

