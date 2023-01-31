Read full article on original website
Why home prices in these 4 Sonoma County areas are defying Bay Area downward trend
The reality is, homes in only four Sonoma County ZIP codes out of all in the Bay Area saw values increase in the last half of 2022, according to real estate experts. Positive home value growth out of the region’s nine counties came from these ZIP codes, reported Zillow, a Seattle-based housing data research firm:
Citrus pest detected in Sonoma County
Traps in a residential area east of Sonoma have confirmed the presence of a new pest that’s a bane for citrus nurseries. Asian citrus psyllid can carry and vector a disease called citrus greening disease, or Huanglongbing, the Sonoma County Department of Agriculture / Weights & Measures today announced Thursday.
Sonoma County’s Costeaux French Bakery hires Jorge Flores as chef
Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923. “Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
Solano County restaurant company going gourmet with MooYah burgers
A local fast-food restaurant operator with six locations in Solano, Contra Costa and Yolo counties plans to bring gourmet burger chain MooYah Burgers, Fries & Shakes to the North Bay. Fairfield-based Bay Valley Development is set to open the restaurant at 251 Pittman Road in the Cordelia Junction area of...
Sonoma County Library promotes its interim director for role
Erika Thibault is the new director for Sonoma County Library, which spans 12 regional libraries, two community libraries, a mobile library and multiple special collections. “I am delighted to continue working with Erika,” said Deborah Doyle, chair of the organization. “I believe she has the exact balance of experience and skills the library needs. She was clearly the strongest candidate in our nationwide executive search.”
Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store
One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location. An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.
Developer Bill Gallaher sells Elnoka site, detailing frustrations over Santa Rosa planning process
In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see through to the end a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge. Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline...
SMART receives additional $34 million through state during a week of good news for the passenger train
In seven days, the North Bay’s passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy group, freeing up Bay Area bridge toll dollars that includes $40 million for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Sonoma County’s Bricoleur Vineyards adds Bob Cabral as co-winemaker
Bob Cabral, of Bob Cabral Wines, has joined Bricoleur Vineyards’ winemaking team as co-winemaker. The Sonoma County winery is located near Windsor just south of Healdsburg in Russian River Valley. It released its first vintage in 2017. “Since our first vintage of wine in 2017, it has always been...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Longtime winemaker at Napa Valley’s Freemark Abbey to retire
Winemaker Ted Edwards has announced his retirement after 42 years from Freemark Abbey in Calistoga. Edwards announced in 2020 he was stepping into a emeritus role and that Kristy Melton would be working with him and take over the winemaker’s role. He began his career as an assistant winemaker...
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
