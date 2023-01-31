Jorge Flores has been hired chef for Costeaux French Bakery, a Healdsburg-based bakery and restaurant that’s been family owned since 1923. “Jorge was a clearly the right choice for us. We were familiar with his incredible work at Campo Fina,” stated CEO Will Seppi. “His commitment to the community, during the time he served as a board member for Corazon Healdsburg and beyond, is a clear indicator he mirrors our company values.”

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO