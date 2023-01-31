Detroit’s Lambert Global Acquires Roy Public Affairs Management

Lambert Global, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing firm in Detroit, has acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advocacy firm, also in Detroit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is a win-win for our combined clientele and team of professionals,” says Jeff Lambert, chairman of Lambert. “I’ve admired Melissa and her team’s stellar reputation in the Detroit area and across the state of Michigan for years. Their expertise on the policy side, coupled with Melissa’s background in economic development and advocacy, are great adds to our offering.”

The deal expands Lambert’s in-house service capabilities and talent bench, adding value to clients from both firms. Melissa Roy, founder and principal of Roy Public Affairs, joins Lambert as Detroit managing partner and will lead the firm’s public affairs practice.

“Lambert’s expertise, complementary capabilities, and their current client base checked all the right the boxes to combine with the work we have been doing in public affairs,” says Roy. “I look forward to collaboratively growing the business to establish a stronger presence in southeast Michigan, in Lansing, and beyond. The possibilities are endless for my team and our clients.”

With the acquisition, Lambert’s new public affairs offering will include communications, advocacy, economic development, community engagement, government relations, and lobbying.

Roy Public Affairs will immediately start integrating into Lambert operations, starting with go-to-market planning, and transitioning a client roster that includes the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Downtown Detroit Partnership, Kids Kicking Cancer, TEMO Inc., and other local and regional companies and nonprofits.

“Our organizations have closely aligned values and approaches to measurable outcomes and impact,” says Michelle Olson, CEO of Lambert. “We look forward to working with our new colleagues from Roy Public Affairs, adding policy advocacy to our offering across all our markets nationally.”

The post Detroit’s Lambert Global Acquires Roy Public Affairs Management appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .