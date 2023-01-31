ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Lambert Global Acquires Roy Public Affairs Management

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAfky_0kXZRZav00
Detroit public affairs firm Roy Public Affairs Management has been acquired by Lambert Global. // Stock Photo

Lambert Global, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing firm in Detroit, has acquired Roy Public Affairs Management, a full-service communications and policy advocacy firm, also in Detroit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is a win-win for our combined clientele and team of professionals,” says Jeff Lambert, chairman of Lambert. “I’ve admired Melissa and her team’s stellar reputation in the Detroit area and across the state of Michigan for years. Their expertise on the policy side, coupled with Melissa’s background in economic development and advocacy, are great adds to our offering.”

The deal expands Lambert’s in-house service capabilities and talent bench, adding value to clients from both firms. Melissa Roy, founder and principal of Roy Public Affairs, joins Lambert as Detroit managing partner and will lead the firm’s public affairs practice.

“Lambert’s expertise, complementary capabilities, and their current client base checked all the right the boxes to combine with the work we have been doing in public affairs,” says Roy. “I look forward to collaboratively growing the business to establish a stronger presence in southeast Michigan, in Lansing, and beyond. The possibilities are endless for my team and our clients.”

With the acquisition, Lambert’s new public affairs offering will include communications, advocacy, economic development, community engagement, government relations, and lobbying.

Roy Public Affairs will immediately start integrating into Lambert operations, starting with go-to-market planning, and transitioning a client roster that includes the Autism Alliance of Michigan, Downtown Detroit Partnership, Kids Kicking Cancer, TEMO Inc., and other local and regional companies and nonprofits.

“Our organizations have closely aligned values and approaches to measurable outcomes and impact,” says Michelle Olson, CEO of Lambert. “We look forward to working with our new colleagues from Roy Public Affairs, adding policy advocacy to our offering across all our markets nationally.”

The post Detroit’s Lambert Global Acquires Roy Public Affairs Management appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DBusiness Magazine

Detroit’s Howard & Howard Names Four New Shareholders

Howard & Howard, a Detroit-based full service law firm,National business law firm, has named four new shareholders: Richard Cantor, Dane Lepola, Dennis Merkley, and Marcus Smetka. “We have great corporate, […] The post Detroit’s Howard & Howard Names Four New Shareholders appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Motown Museum to Reopen for Tours on Feb. 22 Amid Expansion Construction, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Motown Museum to Reopen for Tours on Feb. 22 Amid Expansion Construction, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Collected Detroit to Host Neuroplasticity + Brainworxx Brain Health Exhibition, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Collected Detroit to Host Neuroplasticity + Brainworxx Brain Health Exhibition, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Skinny Butcher in Birmingham Expands Retail Sales Statewide

Birmingham-based Skinny Butcher, a plant-based brand, announced its restaurant-quality line of Crazy Crispy Chick’n Breasts, Tenders, Nuggets, and Patties is now available throughout Michigan at Costco Wholesale, all Gordon Food […] The post Skinny Butcher in Birmingham Expands Retail Sales Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Colby Boman Named to Professional Liability Practice at Southfield’s Collins Einhorn Farrell

Collins Einhorn Farrell, a Southfield-based multi-specialty law firm, announced that attorney Colby Boman has joined the firm. Colby is a member of the firm’s professional liability practice group. Boman focuses […] The post Colby Boman Named to Professional Liability Practice at Southfield’s Collins Einhorn Farrell appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
549
Followers
594
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy