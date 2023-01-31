You go through life with hopes of never being wrapped up in anything dealing with law enforcement or the court system. You abide by the laws, you're not out committing crimes and generally being an honest citizen. There are times though when you might be in a hurry while you're driving and end up speeding. Your speeding may be caught on the radar by a patrol officer in Lonview, Texas. As a result of your traffic infraction, you're issued a citation for speeding and possibly a seatbelt violation. With that ticket, you're given instructions on how to handle the fine along with a phone number and date to appear in court.

