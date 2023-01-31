Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Amazing Train Rides In Texas Are In Jefferson And Palestine, Texas
If you've never taken a trip or ridden a train you're missing out on the ride of your life. Whether it's a more modern train that runs from Dallas to Ft. Worth or a more vintage one that runs from Palestine to Rusk there's nothing like the feeling of floating along or hearing the clink and clatter from a vintage train while riding the rails.
Win Tickets to See Comedian Jim Breuer
Get ready to laugh because comedian Jim Breuer is bringing his "Freedom of Laughter," tour to East Texas. If you're looking to get tickets, you could win a pair from us! We're giving away tickets to Breuer's show at 7 p.m. on February 10 at Letourneau University's Belcher Center. Breuer...
5 Unit Duplex is Currently the Most Expensive Property in Carthage, Texas
When you visit Carthage, Texas you get to enjoy the beauty of East Texas and a much slower pace of life compared to the Metroplex. But if you want to stay active as a landlord and are looking for a property, this could be a huge money maker for you. Currently, the most expensive property for sale in Carthage, Texas is actually a really nice 5-unit multi-family property.
Ready For Tesla’s Cybertruck? It’ll Roll Off An Assembly Line This Summer
When a new model of car or a new body style arrived it was always cool to be among the first person on your block to have it. With so many cars, SUVs and trucks these days it's hard to stand out. Today's sedans, SUVs and trucks have similar shapes and styles to them making it hard to stand out and be noticed. That's until Tesla releases their new all-electric light-duty truck.
Do You Have A Warrant In Longview, Texas? Seek Out The Amnesty Program
You go through life with hopes of never being wrapped up in anything dealing with law enforcement or the court system. You abide by the laws, you're not out committing crimes and generally being an honest citizen. There are times though when you might be in a hurry while you're driving and end up speeding. Your speeding may be caught on the radar by a patrol officer in Lonview, Texas. As a result of your traffic infraction, you're issued a citation for speeding and possibly a seatbelt violation. With that ticket, you're given instructions on how to handle the fine along with a phone number and date to appear in court.
