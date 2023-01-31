ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Inmate dies while in custody of Jackson County Jail

By Ashley Taylor
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies found an unresponsive inmate in the Jackson County Jail.

The 33-year-old man had no pulse, so deputies and jail medical staff began performing CPR and called 911. The inmate was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

On Jan. 30, the inmate died at the hospital. A preliminary investigation from the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office showed that the inmate overdosed on heroin while lodged at the Jackson County Jail. The inmate was given multiple doses of narcan during lifesaving measures. An investigation into the death is still ongoing.

The investigation revealed that two additional inmates also overdosed on heroin at the Jackson County Jail. Both inmates, a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were given multiple doses of narcan and transported to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. Both inmates were treated and released back to the Jackson County Jail.

A K9 from the Michigan State Police completed a full search of the jail and no additional narcotics were located. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

WSYM FOX 47

