ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

2 indicted following deadly house fire that killed 2 children in Rutherford Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoqFl_0kXZQHzI00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been indicted following a deadly house fire that killed two toddlers in Rutherford County.

WSPA previously reported Rutherford County 911 communication received a call at 9:58 a.m. of a house fire at 185 Bostic/Sunshine Highway.

While firemen were fighting the fire, a subject, later identified as John Littlejohn arrived on the scene and told them there were children in the house.

The firemen entered the house and located the two children in the back bedroom. The children were taken to the hospital where they later died. They were 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn and 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn.

During the investigation, the fire marshall’s office learned the fire originated in the living room, in the area of the couch. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said Niya and Nasir were living at the house with their mother, Jontae Nichelle Littlejohn , and grandfather, John Randolph Littlejohn.

Investigators found that John Littlejohn would take Jontae Littlejohn to work at Zaxby’s in the mornings, and the children were often left at the house until John Littlejohn returned. This particular morning was no different.

On Monday, the case was presented to the grand jury, which came back with an indictment on Jontae Littlejohn, and John Littlejohn for involuntary manslaughter, and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the taking of the two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo, police said Friday, adding that he was taken into custody after being spotted near animal exhibits at the city’s aquarium. Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday on six counts of animal cruelty — three each for the […]
DALLAS, NC
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy