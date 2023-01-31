Read full article on original website
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
Arcade with Birthday Party Options in Newport, Oregon
Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade Opens Its Doors in Newport, Oregon. Newport, Oregon is now home to the newest and only arcade in town – Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade! This new spot is sure to be a hit among locals and tourists alike, offering a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games and activities. With its fun and inviting atmosphere, Bigfoot's Coastal Arcade is the perfect place for a family outing, date night, or even a night out with friends.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County commissioners finish work on vacation rental limits, drastically — but gradually — cutting back licenses
NEWPORT — With little discussion, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday approved an order limiting the number of vacation rental licenses it set last week, bookending seven years of deliberation. Chair Kaety Jacobson noted prior to the unanimous vote that although commissioners used a percentage of tax lots to derive the...
newschoolbeer.com
Newport Brewing Company is For Sale Again
Three-year-old Newport Brewing Company is for sale once again. The brewpub is one of only three breweries in the Oregon Coast’s third largest city of Newport, offerring a full service brewpub with fresh fish kitchen and a full liquor bar. Homebrewer turned pro, Brodie Becksted is the founder who in his day job as a real estate developer pieced together a prime area just above the downtown Newport shopping/tourism strip with a view to the bay.
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly Hall
Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across the state will travel to Woodburn, Oregon, in 2023. The Woodburn Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will return to full operation in February with more than 700 expected to attend the first in-person religious conference held there in nearly three years.
The Oregonian
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
KOIN 6 News
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?
Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
Oregon Capital Chronicle
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
The Oregonian
Second trial in killing of Oregon woman before her wedding goes to jury
The murder case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr. went to a Washington County jury Wednesday afternoon after six days of testimony that managed to largely exclude Oatney’s old prison buddy who is already serving a life sentence in the killing. Oatney, now 60, didn’t take the stand in his...
The Valley Times
Three arrested following chase, manhunt in Washington County involving drone, K-9
Suspects from Beaverton, Cornelius and Hillsboro are facing charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro Police Department used a drone and tracking dog to find them in the dark.
kezi.com
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.
Fatal crash closes Highway 26 in western Washington County
A fatal crash several miles west of Banks on U.S. Highway 26 has closed the road in both directions, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
KOIN 6 News
Highway 26 reopens following lengthy closure due to deadly crash
Highway 26 has reopened after being closed in both directions near Manning due to a fatal crash, authorities said.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
