Currituck County, NC

Wanted man accused of firing at Currituck deputies now in custody

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WNCT
 4 days ago

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of firing five shots at deputies Monday evening is now in custody.

Officials first alerted the public around 5 p.m. Monday, with the warning: “stay inside your homes.”

The subject involved was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday. He was identified by law enforcement as 29-year-old Preston Mertes.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the incident started as a traffic stop turned pursuit in Dare County, which the CCSO took over just past the Wright Memorial Bridge . Deputies used a tool to flatten Mertes’ tires, causing him to crash into a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.

Mertes got out of his car armed with a “rifle type weapon”, then fired five shots in the direction of deputies as he ran into the woods, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Law enforcement shut down Caratoke Highway between Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road while they investigated.

Tuesday, the CCSO said Mertes was taken into custody after a foot chase, not far from where he was last scene. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

As a precaution, Griggs Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. Police also had extra patrols at Jarvisburg Elementary School , the district confirmed.

