Concordia Parish, LA

Sen. Cassidy: Concordia Parish drainage project will receive more than $6M in hurricane relief grant

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

CONCORDIA PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 31, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the state of Louisiana will receive $13,364,640 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta, and Ida. According to officials, Concordia Parish Police Jury-Brushy Bayou Drainage Project will receive a grant that totals approximately $6,225,332.

The grant will fund drainage improvements and alleviate flooding in the northern portion of Concordia Parish by restoring the natural drainage and discharge of stormwater into the Tensas River through Brushy Bayou.

Louisianans are resilient no matter the storm. This funding will help our coastal communities continue to recover and help families get back on their feet.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)

