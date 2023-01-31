Read full article on original website
Man shot multiple times, killed inside West Philadelphia store
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a store in West Philadelphia on Friday night.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
Suspect breaks into home, shoots 18-year-old multiple times: Police
Investigators say a man came in through the back door and then shot an 18-year-old in a bedroom.
Police: 78-year-old man knocked unconscious, robbed near Convention Center
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people seen on video knocking out a 78-year-old man outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center last month.
Man, 54, critical after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street, police say
KENSINGTON - A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington. Officials say the man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in his buttocks and both legs. The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.
Officials: More than 20 shots fired in Point Breeze shooting that left 17-year-old dead
POINT BREEZE - A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed on a Point Breeze street and police say they are searching for two suspects. Officials said officers were called to the 1200 block of South 23rd Street Thursday night, around 8:30, on the report of a shooting, in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
Charges filed against accused teenage carjacker shot by passenger with license to carry
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a teenager who police say was shot several times when he attempted to carjack someone who has a license to carry a firearm. The 17-year-old allegedly opened the door of a Honda Civic with two people inside that was parked on the 1800...
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Extra security planned at Overbrook High School dismissal after shooting nearby
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school, just before 8:30 a.m.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy Chief of Communications/Spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a...
Overbrook High freshman shot while walking to school
A 15-year-old freshman at Overbrook High School is recovering after he was shot in a barrage of gunfire while walking to school. He is the fifth Overbrook High student shot near the school since November.
Police: Suspect wanted in deadly North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the man in his 40s or 50s was shot at a close range. He died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Veteran prosecutor returns to Philly DA’s homicide unit following ‘road rage’ incident
Later this month, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci is scheduled to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom to prosecute a murder trial connected to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The case is a far cry from the kinds of crimes fielded by the insurance fraud division of the District...
