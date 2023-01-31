GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now and it is a great time to bring the entire family down as there is something for everyone. Young kids can have the opportunity to drive the track as there is a small race area set up, if you’re a dog lover, Subaru has a dog area! There is also a Society for Automotive Engineers where several colleges have come out and designed vehicles they built for display. There is something for everyone at the Michigan International Auto Show, one of the coolest exhibits happens to be Care on Canvas.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO