MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
WOOD
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
WOOD
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. (Feb. 4, 2023) 32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary...
WOOD
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
WOOD
GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton schools
Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent guns in classrooms. (Feb. 2, 2023) GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton …. Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent...
WOOD
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend college
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend …. Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Disney princesses will be in GR this weekend. Disney on...
WOOD
Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto Show
The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers are there to answer any questions customers may have. (Feb. 4, 2023) Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto …. The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scout and Victor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs — one a couch potato and the other a happy-go-lucky active boy. Victor is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He is very bow-legged and has an extra...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 020323
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Michigan Democrats’ plan would repeal pension tax, …. The Democrats who now control Michigan’s government are rolling out a plan to get rid of the pension tax and expand tax credits. (Feb. 3, 2023) GRPD...
WOOD
Sand Sculptures at Holland, Michigan
Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30-35 mph at Wednesday with temperatures in the low 30s. The cold air moved in for Thursday with temps. falling to 10-15. The wind turned to the north, then back to the southwest and picked up as temps. rose back to the low 30s. Last night (Sat. night), the temperature rose to 40 at the Holland weather station and we had a gust to 40 mph from the southwest.
WOOD
Go Red for Women kicks off Heart Month today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is heart month and today kicks off a month-long push to raise awareness of heart disease in women – we’re wearing red, and around Grand Rapids you’ll be seeing a lot of red. Today we have Winni Walsh from the American Heart Association to tell us more.
WOOD
To The Point: State budget and tax reduction
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Feb. 4, 2023. Community partners will present the Grand River Equity …. Community partners will present the Grand River Equity Framework on February 8. KVCC models MLK’s vision with ‘Beyond the Dream’ …. KVCC models MLK's vision with...
WOOD
Shifting Gears at the Michigan International Auto Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now and it is a great time to bring the entire family down as there is something for everyone. Young kids can have the opportunity to drive the track as there is a small race area set up, if you’re a dog lover, Subaru has a dog area! There is also a Society for Automotive Engineers where several colleges have come out and designed vehicles they built for display. There is something for everyone at the Michigan International Auto Show, one of the coolest exhibits happens to be Care on Canvas.
WOOD
Toastn’ Tea celebrates grand opening tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few months back, we introduced you to our next guests as one of them was getting ready to open a brand new tea shop and fusion eatery. Today we’re joined by Ace Marasigan from the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation and MaiSee Xiong, owner operator of Toastn’ Tea GR!
WOOD
News and exciting updates from Gentex
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex is a big part of the Michigan International Auto Show every year. Yesterday afternoon they made a big announcement about their expansion into Grand Rapids and they’ve got something special going on at this year’s show. We got the chance to...
WOOD
What does January jobs report mean for inflation?
Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2023. Our crews were on the sidelines of 10 games this Friday night. (Feb. 3, 2023) The Griffins won in Austin Texas for a season high 3-game win streak. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 020323. Overnight temperatures...
WOOD
Win a Valentine’s Day Getaway in the Hotel District!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Win a Valentine’s Day getaway in Grand Rapids Hotel District. Prize package includes an overnight stay at the Amway Grand Plaza, a couples retreat experience at the Seraphina Spa, a couples Canvas class at Brush Studio, a chef tasting for 2 at Reserve Wine & Food and gift certificates for Kilwins & House of Wine.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 2, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning indicating another six weeks of winter. In West Michigan, that may not be the case. On average, Grand Rapids typically sees 77.6 inches of snow each winter. This year, a total of 81.1 inches has fallen, meaning it’s already an above-normal winter.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory Is Over
There was a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 pm for the lakeshore counties (in purple on the map above). This was for snow, showers, along with a bit of drifting and the possibility of slippery spots on the roads. Inland areas had a Wind Chill Advisory for wind...
WOOD
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter weekends can be fun if you’re into outdoor weekend but it’s not always for everyone so we thought we’d offer a few ideas for indoor fun! People are definitely looking for some options as we enter the month of February.
