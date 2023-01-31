PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 128-120 loss to the Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder weren’t able to overcome a slow first quarter in a 128-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

After trailing 38-20 following the first quarter, the Thunder outscored the Warriors by 10 points the rest of the way. Alas, the early 18-point lead was enough to stop any comeback attempt by the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points on 10-of-24 shooting and 10-of-10 free-throw shooting. Steph Curry finished with 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 8-of-14 shooting from 3.

The Thunder continue to struggle to get to .500.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point loss.