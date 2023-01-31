ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 128-120 loss to the Warriors

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUQyn_0kXZPabC00

The Oklahoma City Thunder weren’t able to overcome a slow first quarter in a 128-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

After trailing 38-20 following the first quarter, the Thunder outscored the Warriors by 10 points the rest of the way. Alas, the early 18-point lead was enough to stop any comeback attempt by the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points on 10-of-24 shooting and 10-of-10 free-throw shooting. Steph Curry finished with 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 8-of-14 shooting from 3.

The Thunder continue to struggle to get to .500.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI2gQ_0kXZPabC00
Jan 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy