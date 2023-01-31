Austin Butler Talks ‘Elvis’ Outfits, Golden Globe Win and Meeting Lisa Marie Presley on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Austin Butler made a classic arrival to “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ,” appearing on Monday’s episode wearing a timeless suit.

Austin Butler on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The suit featured a blue-black effect, sharp lapels and fitted straight-leg trousers. He wore a white button-up underneath, with a few of the buttons opened, a pair of sleek black boots with a silver buckle and a few midi rings. The actor usually works with stylist Sandra Amador.

Austin Butler on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While on the show, Butler talked about meeting Lisa Marie Presley , winning his first Golden Globe and the clothes he kept from starring in the “Elvis” movie.

“I kept a number of things, but I kept, you know, the black leather from ’68,” Butler told Fallon. “I mean, it’s in a box right now but I need to, like, put it on a mannequin or something,” he said later on the show.

Butler was referring to a black jumpsuit he got to keep from the cinematic project, a recreation of the black-leather jumpsuit the late Elvis wore in a 1968 television special. According to Graceland , the NBC performance marked Elvis’s first live-stage performance in more than seven years and became the highest-rated TV special of that year.

Austin Butler on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Then when I wrapped, Baz gave me the back of the ‘Unchained Melody’ jumpsuit. You know the medallion on the back of that?” Butler told Fallon, circling with his hands to visually refer to a recreation of the embellished white jumpsuit Elvis wore in 1977 while performing “Unchained Melody,” only a few months before his untimely death. Baz Luhrmann was the director of the “Elvis” film, which since its release has garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. Also among those nominations is one for Butler for Best Actor for his portrayal of the legendary star in the film.

“Elvis” is in theaters and available to stream now on HBO Max.