New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
Sanford Health hospitals in Fargo seeking public input on blood loss clinical trial
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford officials are asking for feedback from the public regarding a nationwide clinical trial surrounding a blood coagulating drug. Sanford Fargo is looking to participate in a national clinical trial and they are looking for feedback from F-M area residents. The trial looks to study a blood clotting drug named Kcentra®, otherwise known as 4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate. The FDA approved drug is currently use to reverse the effects of blood thinning medications for patients that require surgery.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Police issue shelter in place order in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible. FPD Officers...
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 1:46 a.m.) For the latest on this situation, click here. Fargo Police have issued a shelter in place in Fargo. They’re asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible.
Shinedown coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(West Fargo, ND) -- Another headlining act has been announced for the 2023 Red River Valley Fair. Rockers 'Shinedown' will take the grandstand stage on Friday, July 14th during the '10 best days of summer'. The rock band, which formed in 2001, is joining a star-studded lineup for the fair,...
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Hornbacher’s in Osgood briefly evacuated after small fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hornbacher’s grocery store in Osgood (Fargo) was briefly evacuated, after a small fire, Tuesday evening. A Fargo fire official says they believe it was a related to a fryer. No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly knocked down. They say...
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
