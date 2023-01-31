ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

3M settlement money available for wetland restoration

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - About $20 million in grants are available through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to improve wetlands as part of the 3M PFAS Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement. While Priority 1 of the settlement is focused on drinking...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Marijuana tax: Walz, DFL lawmakers diverge on how much is enough

Talk with Democratic lawmakers, and they'll say it's a matter of if -- not when -- Minnesota legalizes recreational marijuana. It's also clear that they don't have every detail settled. Take, for example, the tax rate on marijuana sales. While Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 15% marijuana tax, DFL lawmakers and advocates favor an 8% rate. Both are on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota awarded $1.6 million to combat rural homelessness

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced over $1.6 million in grants to help fight homelessness in rural Minnesota. HUD says the grants are part of a nationwide effort to address the issue of homelessness in rural areas. A total of $315 million will be given in grants to 46 communities across the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Gun control bills advance at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats are advancing a series of tougher gun restrictions, with both sides of the debate making clear that the political dynamics have changed. Gun rights groups no longer have a Republican-controlled Senate as a backstop, while gun control advocates are pressuring DFL lawmakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Twin Cities seeing surge in strep throat

Serious streptococcal infections are spreading quickly this winter and the most unusual spike is in children across the Twin Cities region. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday before possible wintry mix on Monday

(FOX 9) - Temperatures remain above average and calm, but a small system moving in on Monday could bring a wintry mix. Sunday won’t be quite as warm as yesterday due to a weak cool front moving into the area, bringing a few passing clouds and possible random flurries. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the upper 20s and skies clearing throughout the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

FOX 9 St. Paul Winter Carnival special

It's the coolest celebration on earth, known for all of its traditions. FOX 9 was live from the St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with everything going on at this year's event.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota dog tests positive for rabies

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog in northern Minnesota has tested positive for rabies, marking the first rabies case in a domestic dog since 2018. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, an unvaccinated dog tested positive for rabies on Jan. 6, about two months after the pet had possibly encountered a skunk.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Chilly start on Saturday before weekend warm up

(FOX 9) - After a frigid past few days, Saturday will start off chilly but temperatures will steadily warm throughout the day as part of the big weekend warm up. The high on Friday stayed in the single digits with feels like temperatures well below zero. Temperatures will skyrocket this weekend and into next week thanks to a warm front pushing into Minnesota from a westerly flow.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

