3M settlement money available for wetland restoration
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - About $20 million in grants are available through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to improve wetlands as part of the 3M PFAS Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement. While Priority 1 of the settlement is focused on drinking...
Marijuana tax: Walz, DFL lawmakers diverge on how much is enough
Talk with Democratic lawmakers, and they'll say it's a matter of if -- not when -- Minnesota legalizes recreational marijuana. It's also clear that they don't have every detail settled. Take, for example, the tax rate on marijuana sales. While Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 15% marijuana tax, DFL lawmakers and advocates favor an 8% rate. Both are on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax.
Should Minnesota adopt a new state flag? Some lawmakers think so
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - For more than six decades, a royal blue flag with a gold fringe has represented Minnesota, but there are state lawmakers who feel it's time for a change. "The Minnesota message must be timeless, it must use traditional colors and symbols, and it must...
New Minnesota law prohibits discrimination based on natural hair texture and styles
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new law has been passed in Minnesota that will explicitly prohibit racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hairstyles such as braids, locs and twists. Gov. Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, with a ceremonial bill signing on Friday.
Minnesota awarded $1.6 million to combat rural homelessness
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced over $1.6 million in grants to help fight homelessness in rural Minnesota. HUD says the grants are part of a nationwide effort to address the issue of homelessness in rural areas. A total of $315 million will be given in grants to 46 communities across the country.
Minnesota weather: Finally, back to comfortable winter temps
Sunday afternoon will stay on the cloudy side, with a daytime high of 34 daytime high. We will continue to stay cloudy for majority of the day, but we may see a little bit of sun squeeze through the clouds here throughout the afternoon.
Gun control bills advance at Minnesota Capitol
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats are advancing a series of tougher gun restrictions, with both sides of the debate making clear that the political dynamics have changed. Gun rights groups no longer have a Republican-controlled Senate as a backstop, while gun control advocates are pressuring DFL lawmakers...
Twin Cities seeing surge in strep throat
Serious streptococcal infections are spreading quickly this winter and the most unusual spike is in children across the Twin Cities region. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday before possible wintry mix on Monday
(FOX 9) - Temperatures remain above average and calm, but a small system moving in on Monday could bring a wintry mix. Sunday won’t be quite as warm as yesterday due to a weak cool front moving into the area, bringing a few passing clouds and possible random flurries. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the upper 20s and skies clearing throughout the day.
FOX 9 St. Paul Winter Carnival special
It's the coolest celebration on earth, known for all of its traditions. FOX 9 was live from the St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with everything going on at this year's event.
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Minnesota dog tests positive for rabies
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog in northern Minnesota has tested positive for rabies, marking the first rabies case in a domestic dog since 2018. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, an unvaccinated dog tested positive for rabies on Jan. 6, about two months after the pet had possibly encountered a skunk.
St. Paul Winter Carnival: 2023 medallion hunt winners
FOX 9's Rob Olson spoke with the 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion hunt winners, Ken Soles and Tony Honkomp. This year’s medallion was found in Phalen Park.
Minnesota weather: Chilly start on Saturday before weekend warm up
(FOX 9) - After a frigid past few days, Saturday will start off chilly but temperatures will steadily warm throughout the day as part of the big weekend warm up. The high on Friday stayed in the single digits with feels like temperatures well below zero. Temperatures will skyrocket this weekend and into next week thanks to a warm front pushing into Minnesota from a westerly flow.
St. Paul Winter Carnival: Ice sculptures and canine royalty
Ice Carving organizer Brent Reykal shares some favorite ice sculptures from the 2023 competition. FOX 9’s Rob Olson meets the doggie King and Queen of the winter carnival.
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville named McDonald's All-American
MINNEAPOLIS - Tessa Johnson remembers picking up her cell phone and being in a state of shock. The St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball star got a text from her coach, Kent Hamre, which also went to her teammates and family. In 18 years as a head coach, Hamre had never had a McDonald’s All-American.
