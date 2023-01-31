Read full article on original website
1 child dead, 1 adult injured after auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin
ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
CBS Austin
92-year-old woman dies in South Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman died and another person was left injured after a fire in south Austin Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 4601 Parkdale Place at 10:44 a.m. Crews searched the home and found a 92-year-old woman. Conditions were “difficult,” according to...
CBS Austin
Crews search for missing person in Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A person went missing in Lady Bird Lake early Sunday morning and crews are working to find them. Around 2:18 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on East Avenue near the I-35 bridge. A person reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The bystander was treated for hypothermia.
fox7austin.com
North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
kgns.tv
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road
AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
CBS Austin
Police search for armed man suspected of robbing a Taco Cabana in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the community's help in identifying an armed man suspected of robbing a Taco Cabana restaurant in North Austin last week. APD says the robbery happened on Thursday, January 26 just after 9:30 p.m. at the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Boulevard Service Road northbound.
fox7austin.com
No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
APD: Man dies from injuries 10 days after being struck by vehicle
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified a man who died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle Jan. 13 in southeast Austin.
2022 Little Woods murder suspect, arrested in Austin, TX
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Little Woods neighborhood.
Texas woman sentenced to 55 years for killing friend, kidnapping baby
A Texas woman who killed her friend and kidnapped her newborn baby in an attempt to pass the infant off as her own was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder.
Gas line break causes road closures on Congress Avenue
Austin Fire Department said crews were at the scene of a 4” natural gas line break in the 4400 block of South Congress Avenue.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
CBS Austin
Thousands still without power, Austin official provide update on storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
CBS Austin
TravCo DA's Office drops indictment against APD officer accused of assault in 2020 protest
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office is dropping an indictment against an Austin police officer accused of aggravated assault during a May 2020 protest. New evidence sent to the office could "impair the case," plus the person who was injured asked for the case to...
2nd victim dies as a result of northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting, APD says
Another person has died in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that occurred Jan. 28 in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
