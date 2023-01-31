ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

92-year-old woman dies in South Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman died and another person was left injured after a fire in south Austin Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 4601 Parkdale Place at 10:44 a.m. Crews searched the home and found a 92-year-old woman. Conditions were “difficult,” according to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews search for missing person in Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A person went missing in Lady Bird Lake early Sunday morning and crews are working to find them. Around 2:18 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on East Avenue near the I-35 bridge. A person reportedly went under the water and a bystander attempted to rescue them. The bystander was treated for hypothermia.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
kgns.tv

Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police search for armed man suspected of robbing a Taco Cabana in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the community's help in identifying an armed man suspected of robbing a Taco Cabana restaurant in North Austin last week. APD says the robbery happened on Thursday, January 26 just after 9:30 p.m. at the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Boulevard Service Road northbound.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands still without power, Austin official provide update on storm response

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of residents Saturday night remain without power. Austin officials gave an update on the storm response Saturday afternoon at a press conference. The Austin Energy general manager said since Friday at 5 p.m. through noon Saturday, crews restored more than 62,000 customers, totaling 257,000 restorations, but there are still about 1,700 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.
AUSTIN, TX

