Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
sanatogapost.com
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT
Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say. Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
sanatogapost.com
Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street
POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Aqua Invests $2.95 Million in Main Replacement Projects in Upper Dublin, New Hanover Townships
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2.95 million in main replacement projects in Upper Dublin and New Hanover townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers in Montgomery County. In Upper Dublin Township, crews recently began replacing 6,557...
Bridal shop in Bristol sustains water damage after fire next door
Officials say An Elegant Affair bridal gallery sustained water damage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
Multiple rescues reported after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pa.
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
Man arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Pa.
A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.
How a Four-Lane Strip of Highway Spawned Western-Montco Exurb
This 1952 painting shows a vintage view of what is now the Copperfield Inn at Lakeside on Ridge Pike in Limerick. Before the opening of U.S. Route 422 in 1985, Limerick Township was a farming community with around 5,000 residents and abundant open space. Holly Herman covered the transformation of this exurbs in the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
Op-Ed: Saving the Town that Asbestos Built
Ambler, just north of Philadelphia, has come a long way from its heyday as the “Asbestos Capital of the World,” when the company town served as a fiefdom of Richard V. Mattison and the empire he built out of the toxic fiber. Many remnants of that era remain,...
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
The Pennypacker Mills craft event will have kids making a Victorian fan in the style of this actual one. Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play...
Fort Washington Site Is Bought by Out-of-State Developer; Luxury Apartments Coming
Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG), a Mass. apartment developer, has purchased a 14-acre parcel in Fort Washington. Partnered with commercial real estate firm CP Capital (New York), it seeks to construct 301 luxury apartments. Jeffery Steele reported the purchase and plans in Multi-Housing News.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Royersford Carriage House It’s Easy to Get Carried Away Over
1004 Moscariello Lane, Royersford, is house conveniently situated near a number of community assets: Turtle Creek Golf Course, the Perkiomen Trail, and the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. The carriage house, in the Spring-Ford Area School District, was built in 2021. Its layout includes three bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an attached garage, and...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
