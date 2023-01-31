ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Celebrate Winter Carnival at the Washington Park Lake House

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftJdw_0kXZO7Sf00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Head to the Washington Park Lake House on February 20 for a free, family-friendly afternoon at the Winter Carnival! The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include a variety of fun and games and free hot chocolate.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Guests can partake in tug-of-war or participate in a snowman challenge or take in the beautiful surroundings with snowshoeing, skating, sledding, curling, and nordic skiing weather permitting. There will be demonstrations and info from the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Albany Curling Club. The Albany County Department of Health and Whitney Young will also provide health and wellness information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1

The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced

2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) 2023 Schenectady Soup Stroll (photo courtesy: Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation) by: Sara Rizzo Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:08 AM EST Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM EST SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants. Those who sampled at least 10 soups could vote on their favorite.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Capital Region warming stations and homeless shelters

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Here are a list of warming stations and homeless shelters around the Capital Region:. Bethesda House 834 State Street Schenectady, NY 12307 Friday – Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY 12305 Friday...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Inside look at Ice Castles 2023 with Cassie & Jill

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a warm January delayed progress and pushed back their opening day, Ice Castles is set to open on Monday in Lake George. Our own Anna and Elsa, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed team up again to bring us inside the winter fairy tale. Two new additions to the […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/4/2023: Brutal cold to kick off the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: Temperatures dropped as low as 13 degrees below zero in Albany this morning. That ties the record coldest we’ve ever been on this date. In the Adirondacks, North County, and parts of Vermont, temperatures were more than 20 below! But we all know that the temperatures […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City Mission patrols streets to locate homeless during extreme cold

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With dangerous temperatures Friday night, the City Mission in Schenectady patrolled the city’s streets in an attempt to help those who need it most. The organization using a van, fully stocked with supplies, to bring people to shelter if needed. “Tonight is life and death,” said Michael Saccocio, the Executive Director […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2/5/2023: Thawing out this week

After the brutal cold we had to start off the weekend, its only fitting that we get some above average temperatures to balance it out, right? Temps cruise to right around 40 degrees this afternoon as a warm front lifts past us. Expect some breaks of sun later on as well.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy