Celebrate Winter Carnival at the Washington Park Lake House

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Head to the Washington Park Lake House on February 20 for a free, family-friendly afternoon at the Winter Carnival! The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include a variety of fun and games and free hot chocolate.

Guests can partake in tug-of-war or participate in a snowman challenge or take in the beautiful surroundings with snowshoeing, skating, sledding, curling, and nordic skiing weather permitting. There will be demonstrations and info from the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Albany Curling Club. The Albany County Department of Health and Whitney Young will also provide health and wellness information.

