Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
Warrenville house fire endangers nearby homes
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken fire crews are on Railroad Street in Warrenville for a home engulfed in flames. According to authorities, the emergency call came in about 6:45 Friday morning. They tell NewsChannel6 that other nearby homes are also in danger. No word on injuries or how the fire began. Police say this is […]
Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
Columbia County chamber celebrates success at banquet
GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
Global cyber infrastructure leader and defense contractor expands Augusta footprint
FORTUNE 500 company Leidos is lending its expertise to the growing cyber security community of Augusta by expanding its operation in the CSRA to the Georgia Cyber Center.
Suspicious death investigation underway at Motel 6 in Augusta
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.
Car fire closes westbound Washington Road in front of Krispy Kreme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire caused a stop in traffic in front of Krispy Kreme on Friday morning. According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 a.m. and all westbound lanes were closed on the block of 3000 Washington Road, underneath the interstate intersection. All lanes were...
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
Pair wanted in theft of hundreds during money transfer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register. According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens at 4470 Columbia Road in...
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
wgac.com
Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
