China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco
More background given on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana
More background on the high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over Billings was provided by a senior defense official. This is not the first time this activity has been seen over the last several years, and President Joe Biden was asked for military options after the balloon was observed Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.
Montana Governor writes to Secretary of Defense asking for answers on intelligence-gathering balloon
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte wrote to the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon spotted over Billings. In the letter, the governor asked how long the balloon has been in U.S. airspace, how long it spent in Montana, where it has been and where the Department of Defense believes it is going, what the Department believes it is looking for, what they have done to protect Americans and what they are doing to take the balloon down.
AP News Summary at 11:04 a.m. EST
China plays down Blinken’s canceled visit over balloon. TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning that the U.S. and China have never announced any visit. Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries’ leaders met last November in Indonesia. But the U.S. abruptly canceled the trip after the discovery of the huge balloon despite China’s claim that it was merely a weather research “airship” that had blown off course.
