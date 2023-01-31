ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Pennsylvania drivers travel across state lines to buy gas as prices rise again

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago

Gas prices are up nine cents this week to $3.86 a gallon. Drivers in Beaver County are doing what they can to save where they can, including buying across the state line.

“I try not to get gas in Pennsylvania anywhere because it’s just too high, especially like Robinson Township, places like that,” said Kyle Jamison.

Creeping back up to that $4-dollar-a-gallon mark, the latest numbers from AAA show an upward trend in gas prices — an average of 30 cents higher than prices this time last year — and experts say there are a few reasons why.

“Crude oil prices, with our increase in demand and the higher crude oil, that is what is pushing the prices upward right now,” said Tiffany Stanley of AAA.

“We drove to Ohio — where the gas tax is about 20 cents lower a gallon — and soon realized we weren’t the only ones,” Jamison said.

He comes a few times a week, even if he has half a tank.

Jamison said prices like those in Ohio are what makes his trip worth the while — $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“You have to do what you can to get by,” he said.

Richard Simmons of Beaver County said traveling for gas saves a great deal of money.

“I’ve probably saved um...I want to say $3,000 so far,” he said.

But there could be some relief in sight.

“We are also seeing there is an increase in our supply, as well, so that is working for us, not against us,” Staley said.

Experts are taking a “wait and see” approach when looking ahead to summer gas prices.

    • Comments / 38

    FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
    4d ago

    I go to ohio all the time. ohio $2.99, Pa $3.89 it's a no brainer ! We have the second highest gas tax but the worst roads in the country

    Reply(1)
    22
    Michael
    4d ago

    only makes sense if you live only few minutes away from state line. don't make much sense to drive a hour or so just for cheaper gas

    Reply
    9
    Jim Schmitt
    4d ago

    Thank God I only live 5 minutes to the Ohio line. We always get our gas in Ohio. And We shop in Ohio as well.

    Reply
    8
