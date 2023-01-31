Read full article on original website
Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?
Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
China confirms balloon over US is Chinese
China confirmed that the high-altitude balloon being tracked over the northern U.S. is Chinese, claiming that it is a civilian aircraft that strayed off-course. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the details after the Pentagon on Thursday revealed that it had been tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. for several days.
INTERVIEW: ‘We have been oppressed by unfreedom for a long time in China’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Nearly three years ago, former state TV host Kcriss Li was live streaming his arrest by state security police in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where he had gone to report as a citizen journalist on the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.
Biden admin to postpone Blinken’s China trip over spy balloon: Report
President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to postpone Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing because of the suspected Chinese spy balloon currently drifting over the U.S., Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous officials. Originally planned for early next week, the trip would have made Blinken the first...
Chinese spy balloon now over central US; ‘Look up in the sky,’ Pentagon says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon being tracked by the Pentagon is now moving east over the center of the continental United States. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening that for days it has been tracking a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. collecting information. The balloon flew over Montana, home to some nuclear missile silos, but President Joe Biden’s administration decided it was too risky to try shooting it down.
VIDEO: US fighter jet shoots down Chinese spy balloon off SC coast; recovering debris
The Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that flew over the United States this week, fueling tensions between the superpowers, has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina. An operation to recover its debris is now underway, the Associated Press reported. Video of the moment of the shoot-down was captured...
Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, others react to Chinese spy balloon
Lawmakers are reacting to the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down over Montana. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening that for days it has been tracking a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the U.S. On Friday, the Pentagon announced the balloon was heading east somewhere over the central part of the country.
New US sanctions target Russian arms trader’s global network, Treasury Department says
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has imposed Russian-related sanctions on 22 individuals and entities in multiple countries that the U.S. Treasury Department says are part of a global network set up to evade previously announced sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industry.
Chinese platform restricts streams after players use politically sensitive handles
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese entertainment platform Bilibili has imposed restrictions on livestream anchors playing “Goose Goose Duck” after users in China assumed politically sensitive handles referencing Chinese leaders, disgraced former officials and exiled dissidents. “Dear anchors,” Bilibili...
Report: China Coast Guard ‘more robust than ever’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The increasingly powerful Chinese coast guard has boosted its presence to an unprecedented level in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, a new report alleged. Meanwhile, Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships appeared to...
Hong Kong to hand out half a million free air tickets in bid to grow visitor numbers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong’s government is to start handing out U.S.$272 million worth of free plane tickets in a bid to boost visitor numbers, as the city seeks to kickstart economic growth following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by Beijing.
US opens Solomon Islands embassy as it vies for influence with China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands after a three-decade absence, attempting to signal a commitment to a Pacific island country that has become a focus of U.S.-China rivalry in the region. The...
Dem Senator asks Google, Apple to remove TikTok from US app stores
One Democratic senator is pushing top app stores to remove TikTok over national security concerns. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to the leaders of Apple and Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) to urge their app stores to stop offering the social media video platform.
Pic/Vid: Chinese spy balloon hovering above Montana, moving Southeast
The Pentagon is tracking a Chinese spy balloon hovering above Montana, officials revealed on Thursday. During a background briefing on the situation, a senior defense official told reporters that the Pentagon is “confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the PRC [People’s Republic of China].”. “Secretary Austin...
S. Korea, US agree to further step up military exercises
South Korea and the US on Tuesday agreed to further expand and reinforce combined exercises and training to counter escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea and to achieve “peace through strength” on the Korean Peninsula. The US defense chief also pledged to step up the deployment...
Sen. Mike Lee: Get ahead of US debt before it gets ahead of us
Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is calling for the U.S. to take action to slow its debt spending now before the interest payments alone become too much for the U.S. to handle. “Our $31 trillion-plus national debt is so much larger than our economy that we’re having a difficult time keeping up with it,” Lee said in a Sunday interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine amid signs Russia plans war-anniversary offensive
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine has become tougher, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on February 1 as Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts on the ground to capture towns and cities in the Donetsk region while continuing air strikes against other locations.
