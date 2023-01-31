Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
1470 WMBD
Wife of Rivermen player reacts to team’s situation with Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – The wife of a longtime Peoria Rivermen player is just as concerned about what happens to the team next season as anyone. The Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are said to be talking about a new lease, but both sides seem to be far apar for, among other reasons, millions of dollars in upgrades that will need to be made, including a new ice-making plant for Carver Arena.
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
1470 WMBD
Portable heaters to blame for fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA, Ill. — It appears a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house on S. Arago Street, near W. Grinnell Street, were displaced by the fire that was reported about 4:45 p.m.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
wvik.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
KWQC
Madison Russo new findings, February
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
