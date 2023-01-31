ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vladimir Tarasenko

With the all-star break about to conclude and the NHL Trade Deadline less than a month away, rumor season is about to kick into high gear. The New Jersey Devils have already had their name attached to scoring wingers such as Timo Meier and Brock Boeser. And in an article on Jan. 27 with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, general manager Tom Fitzgerald stated he’s in the market for a top-six winger, specifically one with term (From “LeBrun: Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player” – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
NEWARK, NJ
Times Leader

Penguins fall to Thunderbirds

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were downed by the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, on Friday night at MassMutual Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-18-2-3) received a strong showing in net from rookie Taylor Gauthier, plus another goal from All-Star Alex Nylander. However, Springfield went perfect on the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend

It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
markerzone.com

AHL HEAD COACH FIRED FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAKING PRE-SCOUTING MATERIAL TO OPPOSING TEAM

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday night that AHL head coach Troy Mann was relieved of his duties and subsequently replaced by assistant coach David Bell. According to the reports of several insiders, these changes took NHL GMs by surprise, given the point in the season; Belleville is 29th in the AHL standings, so in a pure hockey sense it can't be that surprising.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Centre Depth Promising, Potentially Solidified By Draft

With the Montreal Canadiens’ young centres showing promising signs this season, the Habs could finally solidify the position once and for all this summer. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach have been two of the Canadiens’ best players all season, but they clearly need reinforcements. Both have played some...
Yardbarker

Revisiting Doug Armstrong’s Drafts — 2020

The St. Louis Blues have had Doug Armstrong as their general manager since the 2010-11 season. Throughout that time, he’s done a great job of bringing the franchise its first Stanley Cup (2019). While his drafts have been hit or miss, he’s done very well in the trade market. Ryan O’Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, Jay Bouwmeester, and other trade acquisitions stand out, while draft picks like Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz , Ivan Barbashev, Robert Thomas , Jordan Kyrou also stand out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre on an emergency basis. He and forward Jonathan Gruden had been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton early in the Penguins’ bye week, which overlapped with the NHL’s all-star break. The Penguins are scheduled to practice Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

A shift-by-shift breakdown of Aatu Raty’s Abbotsford Canucks debut

On the East Coast in sunny Florida, Elias Pettersson dominated the NHL All-Star Game with a 103.2 mph slapshot to win the “hardest shot” competition. Three thousand miles west, in so-so San Jose, the Abbotsford Canucks rallied back from two one-goal deficits with the youngest collection of forwards they’ve ever iced to make it two wins in a row.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers GM offers injury update on center Sean Couturier

It has been a tough season for Flyers center Sean Couturier. After it looked like he’d be able to return earlier than expected from a back injury, he suffered a setback in October and eventually required surgery. However, it appears he’ll have a chance of getting back late in the season as GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now that they haven’t ruled out the veteran returning to the lineup:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks recall Vasily Podkolzin, Nils Aman, and Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford

Podkolzin and Aman, along with Nils Höglander were sent down to Abbotsford in order to further develop their games instead of playing in the NHL Canucks’ bottom six. The main reason for Podkolzin’s demotion was to gain confidence after a string of healthy scratches under former head coach Bruce Boudreau. Through 28 games in the AHL, Podkolzin tallied seven goals and 11 assists, while being defensively responsible and learning to kill penalties under head coach Jeremy Colliton.
Yardbarker

Adam Erne Placed on Waivers and Will Head to Griffins If Not Claimed

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Adam Erne on waivers today, presumably with the expectation of sending him to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Erne can theoretically be claimed by any of the 31 other NHL teams, although it seems unlikely that will happen. With Erne in the American Hockey League,...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy